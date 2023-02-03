A Woman Pleaded Guilty To Killing Her Childhood Friend In A Plot To Steal Her Baby

A Texas woman was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Thursday as she pleaded guilty to killing her childhood friend as part of a plot to steal her baby.

Magen Fieramusca , 37, pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors in Travis County Criminal Court to the murder of her friend Heidi Broussard, 33, prosecutors announced.

Broussard was reported missing in December 2019, a month after she had given birth to a daughter. She was strangled with a dog leash, and her body was eventually found in the trunk of Fieramusca’s car at her home in Houston. Authorities found the baby girl named Margot inside Fieramusca’s home, and she was later reunited with her father and Broussard’s fiancé, Shane Carey.

She was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse, but in a later indictment, authorities laid out the plot: Fieramusca had pretended to be pregnant the same time Broussard was pregnant and planned to eventually pass off the baby as her own, prosecutors said.

As part of her plea deal, Fieramusca waived her right to appeal.