A Mother Has Been Found Dead After She And Her Baby Went Missing. Now Her Friend Has Been Arrested For Kidnapping.
According to local reports, law enforcement is investigating whether the suspect was attempting to take Heidi Broussard's infant daughter, Margot.
A Texas woman and alleged close friend of a mom who went missing with her baby earlier this month has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse, said police.
A body believed to be that of 33-year-old Heidi Broussard was discovered by police in a residence in the Houston area on Thursday night. Police also found an infant, believed to be Broussard's daughter Margot Carey, alive in the home.
During a press conference on Friday, Austin Police Detective Brad Herries stated that one suspect has been arrested in the case.
"That person is in custody as we speak. This is an ongoing and active investigation," said Herries.
While they did not name the suspect, Harris County criminal records show a person named Magen Fieramusca, also 33, with the same charges and booking date.
According to KVUE reporter Tony Plohetski, who also identified Fieramusca as the suspect, she was a "close friend" of the victim's. He cited law enforcement sources, who claim the suspect had allegedly plotted to take Broussard's baby from her.
According to police, Broussard was last seen on Dec. 12 with baby Margot after dropping her son off at school. When Broussard's boyfriend discovered the two were missing, he called police, and an extensive search throughout the state of Texas began.
On Thursday, a lead had sent investigators to a residence in Harris County where the bodies of the adult and the infant were found. Police say they believe the woman found is Broussard, but they're still awaiting results of an autopsy. The infant matches the description of Margot, and a DNA test is being performed to confirm her identity.
Baby Margot is "currently safe, currently healthy" and in the care of Child Protective Services, said Herries. The home where Broussard and Margot were discovered remains an active investigation site, he added.
The suspect is facing two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with evidence. Her bond is set at $600,000.
