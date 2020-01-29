A Woman Has Been Charged With Killing Her Childhood Friend In An Alleged Plot To Steal Her Baby
Magen Fieramusca was previously arrested on charges of kidnapping and tampering with the corpse of Heidi Broussard.
Magen Fieramusca, the 34-year-old Texas woman who was previously arrested on charges of kidnapping and tampering with the corpse of Heidi Broussard, an alleged childhood friend who died in December, has now been charged with her killing.
According to a press release from the Travis County district attorney, Fieramusca was indicted on Tuesday for capital murder and kidnapping of Broussard, who was 33. The indictment stated that Fieramusca asphyxiated her friend after kidnapping her and her then-3-month-old daughter, Margot Carey, in mid-December.
Fieramusca allegedly asphyxiated Broussard by "ligature strangulation ... with a leash ... and ... with her hands," the indictment said.
On Dec. 19, police recovered the body of Broussard in a residential area in Houston. Baby Margot was found alive.
According to police, Broussard was last seen on or around Dec. 12 with her baby, after dropping her son off at school. When Broussard's boyfriend discovered the two were missing, he called police, and an extensive search throughout the state of Texas began.
In documents unsealed earlier this month, Fieramusca allegedly had hatched a longstanding plan to fake her own pregnancy, and eventually pass Broussard's baby as her own.
Fieramusca's attorney Brian Erskine did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment but previously told the AP in a statement that his client maintains she's innocent of the charges.
Fieramusca and Broussard had been friends for much of their lives, first meeting each other at a bible school in Texas, when they were children, Broussard's boyfriend reportedly told police. Ron Oliviera, the spokesperson for Travis County District Clerk's Office, told BuzzFeed News they have no current information about the two woman's friendship.
Bond for her capital murder charge has been set at $1 million, and $100,000 for her kidnapping charge.
