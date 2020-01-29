A Woman Has Been Charged With Killing Her Childhood Friend In An Alleged Plot To Steal Her Baby

Magen Fieramusca, the 34-year-old Texas woman who was previously arrested on charges of kidnapping and tampering with the corpse of Heidi Broussard, an alleged childhood friend who died in December, has now been charged with her killing.

According to a press release from the Travis County district attorney, Fieramusca was indicted on Tuesday for capital murder and kidnapping of Broussard, who was 33. The indictment stated that Fieramusca asphyxiated her friend after kidnapping her and her then-3-month-old daughter, Margot Carey, in mid-December.

Fieramusca allegedly asphyxiated Broussard by "ligature strangulation ... with a leash ... and ... with her hands," the indictment said.

On Dec. 19, police recovered the body of Broussard in a residential area in Houston. Baby Margot was found alive.

According to police, Broussard was last seen on or around Dec. 12 with her baby, after dropping her son off at school. When Broussard's boyfriend discovered the two were missing, he called police, and an extensive search throughout the state of Texas began.

