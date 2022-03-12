10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Don't you just love International Women's Day? This week, we had the pleasure of speaking with archivists at the HBCU Jackson State University as they digitize photos from 100 years of Campus Queens. Photographer Casey Kelbaugh and his partner, Becca Leitman, shared their miscarriage journey in an incredibly important joint essay in the Cut. Ruth Ossai's gorgeous photos of a stunning hair ritual that dates back 1,000 years were featured in Vogue. Ukrainian photographer Dina Litovsky spoke to former Soviet Union emigrants in the US about the current Russian war on Ukraine. And we spoke with Eddy Chen about how photographing stills for the hit HBO show Euphoria is like being back in high school.

On the 25th anniversary of Biggie Smalls's funeral, we look at photos of his life and commemoration in death. And we love the photos in the Americas Society exhibition This Must Be the Place, which chronicles Latin American artists’ struggle for representation in the United States. We also looked at gas lines in the 1970s as our oil future looks uncertain, the discovery of Shackleton's Endeavor, and Luke Sharratt's photos of the Fasnacht celebration in Appalachia.

