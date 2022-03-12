 Skip To Content
10 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on March 12, 2022, at 9:01 a.m. ET

Don't you just love International Women's Day? This week, we had the pleasure of speaking with archivists at the HBCU Jackson State University as they digitize photos from 100 years of Campus Queens. Photographer Casey Kelbaugh and his partner, Becca Leitman, shared their miscarriage journey in an incredibly important joint essay in the Cut. Ruth Ossai's gorgeous photos of a stunning hair ritual that dates back 1,000 years were featured in Vogue. Ukrainian photographer Dina Litovsky spoke to former Soviet Union emigrants in the US about the current Russian war on Ukraine. And we spoke with Eddy Chen about how photographing stills for the hit HBO show Euphoria is like being back in high school.

On the 25th anniversary of Biggie Smalls's funeral, we look at photos of his life and commemoration in death. And we love the photos in the Americas Society exhibition This Must Be the Place, which chronicles Latin American artists’ struggle for representation in the United States. We also looked at gas lines in the 1970s as our oil future looks uncertain, the discovery of Shackleton's Endeavor, and Luke Sharratt's photos of the Fasnacht celebration in Appalachia.

For more of our favorite photo stories from around the internet, sign up for our newsletter.

"How This Photographer Made The Teenage Dream “Euphoria” Come To Life On Film" — BuzzFeed News

Eddy Chen, via HBO

"My Miscarriage, in Photos" — The Cut

Casey Kelbaugh

"These Newly Digitized Photos Show Almost A Century Of Campus Queens And HBCU Life" — BuzzFeed News

Jackson State University / Jackson State University/Getty Images

"The Thousand-Year-Old Hair Ritual That’s Alive and Well in Chad" — Vogue

Photographed by Ruth Ossai / @ruthossaistudio

"25 Years Later, These Photos Of Biggie's Funeral Are Still Devastating" — BuzzFeed News

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images

"We Watch The News And We're Crying" — The New Yorker

Dina Litovsky

"Revisiting Latin American Artists’ Struggle for Representation in the United States" — Hyperallergic

Marta Minujín

"These Photos Of America's 1970s Fuel Shortage Put Today's Inflated Gas Prices In Context" — BuzzFeed News

Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

"In a Tiny Appalachian Village, a Beloved Festival Returns" — The New York Times

Luke Sharrett / The New York Times

"Shackleton's Legendary Ship is Finally Found Off the Antarctic Coast, A Century Later" — National Geographic

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, National Geographic


