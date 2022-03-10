 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Of America's 1970s Fuel Shortage Put Today's Inflated Gas Prices In Context

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Photos Of America's 1970s Fuel Shortage Put Today's Inflated Gas Prices In Context

After President Biden blocked Russian oil imports, we looked back at images of the 1970s gas lines as a reminder of how foreign crises affect Americans at home.

By Pia Peterson

Picture of Pia Peterson Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on March 10, 2022, at 12:54 p.m. ET

In the 1970s, gas shortages during the OPEC crisis meant incredibly long wait times at the pump, staggered fill up days based on license plates, and sometimes, no gas at all at some stations. As the situation with Russian troops invading Ukraine escalates and the world fears further conflict, Americans are worrying about what that means for them as stock markets and gas prices change. After President Joe Biden blocked Russian oil imports in new sanctions against the Kremlin, we looked back at images of the 1970s gas lines as a reminder of how foreign crises affect Americans at home.

Marty Lederhandler / ASSOCIATED PRESS

In this Dec. 23, 1973, photo, cars line up in two directions at a gas station in New York City.

Smith Collection / Getty Images

The gas rationing system is announced in 1973.

John Giannini / Sygma via Getty Images

The gasoline shortage in New York in the 1970s.

Associated Press

Cars line up for gas at a gas station in Martinez, California, on Sept. 21, 1973.

KEEP — MOVE UP

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Motorists traveling on the Garden State Parkway got a preview of the odd-even gas rationing plan in 1970.

Harvey Georges / AP

Cars line up at a Washington, DC, service station on Dec. 1, 1973.

Denver Post / Denver Post via Getty Images

Ron Plybon places a lock on a pump in February, 1979.

Susan Wood / Getty Images

At the self-service island of a gas station, a nun operates a pump to fill her Buick Skylark in 1975.

Anonymous / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Not only drivers of automobiles had to line up at this service station in San Jose, California, March 15, 1974. A man who needed a refill for his lawn mower got the same treatment.

Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Cars line the streets waiting to fill up at Merit Gas in North Quincy during a gas shortage, June 16, 1979.

Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

Ron Clancy carries a red flag and posts a "last car" sign on the car at the end of line, waiting to fill up at Texico in Chestnut Hill during a gas shortage on June 25, 1979.

Anonymous / Associated Press

Lines of cars form as motorists wait their turn at the gas pumps in New York during the energy crisis in 1979.

KEEP — OPENER?

Boston Globe via Getty Images

Cars line the Southeast Expressway Gas as motorists wait to fill up at Arco Gas Station, June 15, 1979.

Bettmann Archive

A man gapes at the "out-of-gas" signs on the self-service pumps of a Tenneco gas station.

Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cars lined up at a station in Maryland in February 1974.

Bettmann Archive

Even though the sign clearly indicates cars with last "even numbers only" will be given gasoline, this Mobil station on the corner of 33rd Street and First Avenue is filling the tank of a car with an odd number for its final digit on June 20, 1979.

Dave Pickoff / AP

This is an aerial view showing cars lined up for gas on June 19, 1979, in New York City.

Universal History Archive / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Man pumping gas at a station in July 1979.

Scott Mcpartland / Getty Images

A spray-painted sign in front of the gas pumps at a Mobil station in New York City in 1979.


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.