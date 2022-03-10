These Photos Of America's 1970s Fuel Shortage Put Today's Inflated Gas Prices In Context

In the 1970s, gas shortages during the OPEC crisis meant incredibly long wait times at the pump, staggered fill up days based on license plates, and sometimes, no gas at all at some stations. As the situation with Russian troops invading Ukraine escalates and the world fears further conflict, Americans are worrying about what that means for them as stock markets and gas prices change. After President Joe Biden blocked Russian oil imports in new sanctions against the Kremlin, we looked back at images of the 1970s gas lines as a reminder of how foreign crises affect Americans at home.