Thousands Of Archival Photos From HBCUs Are Bringing Campus Queen History To A New Audience

The tradition of Campus Queens at HBCUs goes back many decades. Now, more of their photos are coming to light.

By Pia Peterson

Pia Peterson BuzzFeed News Photo Editor

Posted on March 6, 2022, at 3:44 p.m. ET

Authenticated News / Getty Images

The crowned queen (Miss FAMU) and two other students at the homecoming ball of Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, Florida, circa 1960.

The tradition of college and university queens spans decades and originates from May Queens, who walk or ride at the front of May Day parades, which itself comes from pagan May Day rituals. Over time, students on historically Black colleges and universities have taken on the role of Campus Queen at their colleges and appeared at many events; the first Campus Queen was named in 1927. “It’s a beautiful and symbolic gesture of love of leadership and beauty, epitomized in womanhood,” Jackson State University archivist Darlita Ballard said.

While many colleges maintain the Campus Queen tradition, JSU has recently been sharing its images through a partnership with Getty. At JSU, the queens are elected by popular vote; traditionally, the queen was crowned ahead of the May Day ceremony. Later, the queen was also elected homecoming queen, football queen, and Miss Jackson State University. “It's an expression of love for our heritage, our values, and our goals,” Ballard said.

Dr. Locord Wilson, the interim dean of libraries at JSU, noted that the women’s style changes in the photos over time. “When they were first crowned, in the early images, some were very casual and some were formal,” Wilson said. “Some of them just wanted to be photographed on a bench or sitting on the ground. The last few years, everyone has wanted it to be formal.” The Campus Queens served their roles during COVID, though with much less fanfare as the college and student body navigated the coronavirus.

Archive Photos / Getty Images

Left, Norma Jean Pryor, Miss Tennessee State University, riding on a convertible with Mary Culver, Miss Senior, and Barbara Greer, Miss Sophomore, during halftime on Thanksgiving Day, Nashville, Tennessee, circa 1965. Right, honor student Juanita Tatum gives greetings of welcome during the homecoming celebration held at North Carolina A&T State University, with Walter T Johnson Jr, president of the A&T Student Government, standing by her side, Greensboro, North Carolina, circa 1960.

For JSU, the goal is to share not only the images of the queens but the history of the university and the students through its vast archive. The university’s official photographer, Charles Smith, alone has about 12,000 photos that have been digitized; the school hopes to digitize 50,000 photos overall.

Four HBCUs received grants from Getty Images in 2022 to help digitize their archives, bringing thousands of photos spanning over a hundred years to a new audience. With the archivists’ help, Smith assembled a selection of donated images and photos from the JSU archives, called the Campus Queens Collection.

“We’re reaching people that we wouldn't normally hear from,” Dr. Wilson said. “Someone called me yesterday to tell me that she served as first alternate to Campus Queen and actress Tommy Steward in 1968, and she had a lot of photographs she wanted to donate to the archival collection from when she was a student. “We wanted to bring this to life, not just to Jackson and not just to Mississippi, but to the world.”

Jackson State University / Jackson State University/Getty Images

Miss JSU Emma Jean Brown 1972-73. Right, Miss JSU Beverly Bowser, 1964.

Jackson State University / Jackson State University/Getty Images

Left, Homecoming Queen at Jackson State University, circa 1965. Right, Miss JSU Vernecia L. Gee, circa 1990.

Claflin University / Historically Black Colleges and Universities via Getty Images

Claflin University College Board in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Jackson State University / Jackson State University/Getty Images

Left, Homecoming Queen at JSU, circa 1970. Right, Jackson State University Campus Queen Miss Calandra Wallace, 2002-2003.

Jackson State University / Jackson State University/Getty Images

Left, Miss JSU Jackie Bacchus, 1973-74, and right, Miss JSU Martha Anderson, 1971-72.

Jackson State University / Jackson State University/Getty Images

Left, Homecoming Queen at JSU circa 1970s. Right, Miss JSU Lynetta Kaye Gaines circa 1985.

Claflin University / Historically Black Colleges and Universities via Getty Images

Cheerleaders at Claflin University, in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Jackson State University / Jackson State University/Getty Images

Left, Miss JSU Joyce Williams in1951. Right, Homecoming Queen at Jackson State University, date unknown.

Jackson State University / Jackson State University/Getty Images

Left, Miss JSU Vivian Hilly circa 1970s. Right, Homecoming Queen at JSU circa 1940s.

Claflin University / Historically Black Colleges and Universities via Getty Images

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Jackson State University / Jackson State University/Getty Images

Left, Homecoming Queen at Jackson State University circa 1965. Right, homecoming queen circa 1970.

Authenticated News / Getty Images; Jackson State University / Getty Images

Left, six members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Virginia Union University circa 1960. Right, Homecoming Queen at JSU circa 1960.


