The Golden State Killer Who Terrified California Has Been Arrested, Officials Say

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, is facing capital murder charges after being identified as the suspected serial killer and rapist responsible for 51 rapes and 12 murders in California between 1974 and 1986.

California authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of the suspected Golden State Killer, who they say is responsible for 12 killings, 51 rapes, and more than 120 burglaries over a 12-year period.



Joseph James DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer, was arrested early Wednesday, authorities said. He is ineligible for bail, jail records show.

Authorities said DeAngelo was a former cop in two different agencies. He was with the Exeter Police Department between 1973 and 1976, and then employed by the Auburn Police Department from 1976 to 1979 until he was fired for allegedly shoplifting a can of dog repellent and a hammer from a Sacramento drug store. Authorities said they were looking into whether he committed any of the alleged Golden State Killer–related crimes while on duty as an officer.

Police arrested DeAngelo when he stepped out of his house in Citrus Heights, a suburb of Sacramento, on Wednesday, in the same area where he allegedly began his crime spree in the 1970s. Authorities said he was "very surprised" when apprehended. His family, including adult children, is cooperating with authorities, police said.



DeAngelo is facing capital murder charges for the March 1980 killings of Lyman and Charlene Smith, Ventura County authorities said. He was charged with two counts of murder with three special circumstances, including multiple murders, murder during commission of rape, and murder during commission of a burglary.

He is also charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances for the killings of Katie and Brian Maggiore in Sacramento, the county's district attorney, Anne Marie Schubert, said at a news conference.

"The answer has always been in Sacramento," Schubert said.



She added that the arrest came after a multi-jurisdiction effort to track the killer down using the latest in forensic technology.

"We all knew ... that we were looking for a needle in a haystack, but we all knew the needle was there," Schubert said.



Later Wednesday, the Orange County district attorney’s office charged him with four more counts of murder for killings there in the 1980s. DeAngelo is believed to have raped and murdering a 28-year-old in 1981 in Irvine, raped and murdered an 18-year-old in 1986, also in Irvine, and also to have killed two people in their 20s in Dana Point.

The 1986 rape and killing in Irvine was the last known crime related to the serial rapist and killer, whose crimes were linked through DNA.

