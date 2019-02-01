One Of The Biggest At-Home DNA Testing Companies Is Working With The FBI

The Houston-based company, which touts itself as a pioneer in the genetic testing industry and the first to offer a direct-to-consumer test kit, disclosed its relationship with the FBI to BuzzFeed News Thursday, saying in a statement that allowing access "would help law enforcement agencies solve violent crimes faster than ever."

For law enforcement officials, the access could be the key to unlocking murders and rapes that have gone cold for years, opening up what many argue is the latest and greatest investigative tactic since the advent of DNA identification. For privacy advocates, the FBI's new access to private genetic profiles could set a dangerous precedent in a world where DNA test kits have become as common as a Christmas stocking stuffer.

The move is sure to raise privacy concerns with law enforcement gaining the ability to search the DNA profiles of more than a million users, and any potential relatives linked by their data.

Federal and local law enforcement have used public genealogy databases for more than two years to solve cold cases, including the landmark capture of the suspected Golden State Killer , but the agreement with Family Tree DNA and the FBI marks the first time a private firm has agreed to willingly allow law enforcement access to its database.

Family Tree DNA, one of the largest private genetic testing companies whose home testing kits enable people to trace their ancestry and locate relatives, has given the FBI access to its genealogy database, BuzzFeed News has learned, allowing agents to mine the DNA records in hopes of cracking violent crime cases.

While Family Tree does not have a contract with the FBI, the firm has agreed to test DNA samples and upload the profiles to its database on a case-by-case basis since last fall, a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Its work with the FBI is “a very new development which started with one case last year and morphed," she said. To date, the company has cooperated with the FBI on fewer than 10 cases.

The Family Tree database is free to access and can be used by anyone with a DNA profile to upload, not just paying customers.

For detectives across the country desperate for leads, investigative genealogy has become the newest frontier for law enforcement agencies. By uploading DNA collected from a crime scene to genealogy databases, detectives have been able to locate distant relatives of suspected serial killers and rapists. Then, assembling a genealogical tree from that information, worked to identify suspects of crimes.

Until now, investigators have limited their searches to public and free databases, where genealogy enthusiasts had willingly uploaded the data knowing it could be accessible to anyone.

Now, under the previously undisclosed agreement with Family Tree, the FBI has gained access to more than 1 million DNA profiles from the company, most of which were uploaded before the company's customers had any knowledge of its relationship with the FBI.

Despite the concerns over privacy, officials at Family Tree touted their work with the FBI.

"Without realizing it [FamilyTreeDNA founder and CEO Bennett Greenspan] had inadvertently created a platform that, nearly two decades later, would help law enforcement agencies solve violent crimes faster than ever," the company said in a statement.

Officials at Family Tree said customers could decide to opt out of any familial matching, which would prevent their profiles from being searchable by the FBI. But by doing so, customers would also be unable to use one of the key features of the service: finding possible relatives through DNA testing.

For people who used the service not knowing the FBI had access to it, the news was concerning.

"All in all, I feel violated, I feel they have violated my trust as a customer," Leah Larkin, a genetic genealogist based in Livermore, California, told BuzzFeed News. "I've got to decide whether I want to opt out of matching or delete my kits."

Larkin, one of the administrators of a Facebook genealogy group with about 50,000 members, predicted that enthusiasts will be split, from those who will be fine with law enforcement gaining access to their DNA profiles to others who will be outraged by the invasion of privacy.

"I think it's going to cause a lot of uproar," she said. "We're going to get the full spectrum."

Law enforcement's use of public databases had already caused concern from privacy advocates who noted that although users submit their DNA profiles willingly, relatives identified by their genetic code have not.

"We are nearing a de-facto national DNA database," Natalie Ram, an assistant law professor at the University of Baltimore who specializes in bioethics and criminal justice, told BuzzFeed News. "We don't choose our genetic relatives, and I cannot sever my genetic relation to them. There's nothing voluntary about that."

Others aired similar concerns.



"I would be very against Family Tree DNA allowing law enforcement to have open access to their DNA database," Debbie Kennett, a British genealogy enthusiast and honorary research associate at University College London said. "I don't think it's right for law enforcement to use a database without the informed consent of the consumer."

In December 2018, the company changed its terms of service to allow law enforcement to use the database to identify suspects of “a violent crime” such as homicide or sexual assault, and to identify the remains of a victim.

In a statement, Bennett Greenspan, the president and founder of Gene-by-Gene, Family Tree's parent company, said the firm would not be violating its terms of privacy to its customers, despite the FBI's access.



"We came to the conclusion that if law enforcement created accounts, with the same level of access to the database as the standard FamilyTreeDNA user, they would not be violating user privacy and confidentiality," Greenspan said.

In a statement, company officials told BuzzFeed News that despite the FBI's access to the database, agents would not be able to obtain more information than what is accessible to normal users the service.

"In order for the FBI to obtain any additional information, they would have to provide a valid court-order such as a subpoena or search warrant," Greenspan said.

Family Tree had already faced a warrant for information during the search for the Golden State Killer when its parent company was served a federal subpoena in March 2017 for "limited information" on an account. That profile, in the end, did not lead to the arrest, but shows law enforcement has been willing to take bold steps.

