For the first time on record, the new forensic science of genetic genealogy has been used to identify a suspect in a case of violent assault. Cops in Utah had to obtain special permission to upload crime scene DNA to a website called GEDmatch, which had previously only allowed police to investigate homicides or rapes.

Critics worry that the case, which led to the arrest of a 17-year-old high school student who has not yet been named, marks the start of a “slippery slope” to law enforcement using such methods to investigate increasingly less serious offenses, eroding people’s genetic privacy.

“This is very disturbing,” Leah Larkin, a genealogist in Livermore, California, who helps adoptees find their biological relatives, told BuzzFeed News. “We’re right here on the precipice, sliding down.”

The terms of service on GEDmatch, a website used by genealogy enthusiasts to research their family trees, are clear: If cops want to use the service to crack criminal cases, they need to be investigating a homicide or a sexual assault.

Detectives in Centerville, Utah, were not. They wanted to catch the assailant who broke into a Mormon church on Nov. 17, 2018, and put a 71-year-old woman who was playing the organ in a chokehold. She passed out several times, according to a police press release, but survived the attack.

When the DNA analysis company Parabon NanoLabs told Centerville police that it couldn’t upload a DNA profile from the crime scene to GEDmatch, the lead detective didn’t take “no” for an answer. He went to Curtis Rogers, a retired businessman in Florida who runs GEDmatch, and argued that the assailant was likely to strike again.

Rogers gave permission for Parabon to pursue the case in December, Steven Armentrout, Parabon’s CEO, told BuzzFeed News. “In this particular incident, the police made a compelling case that this person was a public risk,” Armentrout said.

“This case was as close to a homicide as you can get,” Rogers told BuzzFeed News by email. “The victim was reportedly in great fear that he would return to end her life. It was a difficult decision but I decided to allow [the] use of genetic genealogy in this one case and take full responsibility for this decision.”

By late March, Parabon’s genealogists had identified an individual related to the perpetrator. His great-nephew has now been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Forensic genetic genealogy burst into the news in April 2018 with the arrest in California of Joseph James DeAngelo, alleged to be the Golden State Killer, responsible for at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes in the 1970s and 1980s. Investigators tracked him down by building family trees from distant relatives who’d uploaded their DNA to GEDmatch.

Since then, the method has been used in more than 50 investigations of murders or rapes. Given the severity of these crimes, public opinion has so far backed its use by law enforcement. In October 2018, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston published a survey of more than 1,500 US adults, finding that 91% supported the practice to investigate violent crimes, dropping to 46% for nonviolent offenses.

In that survey, violent crime wasn’t precisely defined. Respondents were given examples of murder, rape, arson, and kidnapping, but assaults like the Centerville case were not specifically mentioned.