The FDA Has Authorized A Second COVID-19 Vaccine

Tony Potts, a 69-year-old retiree living in Florida, receives his first injection as a participant in a phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial sponsored by Moderna on Aug. 4.

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming.



The FDA authorized the United States’ second coronavirus vaccine on Friday, extending an additional lifeline during a pandemic that is killing thousands of Americans every day.

For the second week in a row, the agency gave the green light to a highly effective vaccine based on cutting-edge genetic technology, this one made by the biotech company Moderna. The decision was widely expected, following an FDA advisory panel’s nearly unanimous show of support for it on Thursday.

“With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

With the agency’s “emergency use authorization,” which requires less data than a full approval, nearly 6 million doses will be shipped out across the country next week, federal officials have said.

The FDA said Friday that the authorization will allow the vaccine to be used for individuals 18 and over.

Moderna plans to send out 20 million doses by the end of this month and another 80 million doses by the first quarter of 2021. Following a deal announced last week, the Trump administration has secured an additional 100 million doses of the vaccine to be delivered by June of next year.

The two-dose vaccine has much in common with — and even key advantages compared to — Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, which was authorized last week. That vaccine started being administered this week to healthcare workers and people in nursing homes, the groups of vulnerable people whom the CDC recommended giving first priority.

The fervent hope is that together, the two vaccines can slow the spread of a virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans and stretched intensive care units to their breaking points.



Moderna co-developed the vaccine with scientists at the National Institutes of Health. “I am proud of what the Moderna team has achieved in collaboration with our partners,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a statement. “We remain focused on scaling up manufacturing to help us protect as many people as we can from this terrible disease.”

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, noted that this teamwork was built on years of collaborative research on vaccines for other coronaviruses. “It is my hope that all Americans will protect themselves by getting vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to them,” he said. “That is how our country will begin to heal and move forward.”