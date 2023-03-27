A Mass Shooting Survivor At The Scene Of The Nashville School Shooting Said The US Is Failing Its Children

On Monday morning, a shooter killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School, a private Christian grade school. Beasley, who said she was in Tennessee to visit her sister-in-law, heard about the mass shooting and passed the reunification center.

And that's when Fox News and other stations caught her interaction with reporters on camera. Beasley told reporters that since surviving the Highland mass shooting in July, which left seven people dead and 48 more injured, she has been lobbying in Washington, DC, for gun control, meeting with more than 130 lawmakers.

"How is this still happening?" Beasley said. "How are our children still dying, and why are we failing them? Gun violence is the No. 1 killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars.

"These shootings and these mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation."

In an interview with USA Today on Monday, Beasley said she became drawn to activism after seeing how her son was struggling to cope with the trauma of the shooting.

"The activism has sort of become my therapy," Beasley told USA Today. "There's no absolute answer that's going to prevent every single gun death. But we have to do everything in our power to do the things that we know will work."