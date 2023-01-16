A Dad Was Arrested After His Toddler Was Seen In Surveillance Footage Playing With A Loaded Gun On Live TV

A man was arrested Saturday after his toddler was caught on apartment building surveillance footage playing with a loaded gun.

In the disturbing video, the young boy was seen unsupervised, wandering the halls in a diaper while waving and pointing the firearm in an apartment complex in Beech Grove, Indiana.

The father, identified as 45-year-old Shane Osborne, faces an initial Level 6 felony charge for neglect of a dependent, a Beech Grove police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

The footage, as well as Osborne's arrest, was aired Saturday on On Patrol: Live, a reality television show that follows on-duty police officers across the country.

Police responded to the apartment after neighbors reported seeing the boy holding a gun, walking inside the building's common hallway. Osborne denied he had a gun in the residence, according to police. He told them he was ill and had been sleeping, and he said he did not know his son had been outside his apartment unit.

As the officers were exiting the building, neighbors insisted to them that they were certain of what they'd seen. "That baby had a gun ... He pointed at me and said, 'Look what I got, ha ha,'" a woman living in the building told officers in the video.

Another neighbor stopped the officers just before they left, telling them she had captured surveillance footage of the incident. After she showed it to them on her phone, the officers returned to the apartment, where they searched for and found the weapon.