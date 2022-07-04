At Least 6 People Were Killed In A Shooting At A Chicago-Area 4th Of July Parade

At least six people were killed and 38 were wounded when someone opened fire from a rooftop during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, authorities said.

“On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said at a news conference.

Chris Covelli of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the suspect accessed the roof via a ladder in an alleyway. A "high-powered" rifle was recovered at the scene.

The identities of those killed were not immediately released, but a coroner official said five of them were confirmed to be adults.

Victims of the shooting range in age from 8 to 85, said Brigham Temple, the medical director of NorthShore Highland Park Hospital. Jim Anthony, a spokesperson for the hospital system, later told BuzzFeed News that 38 patients had been brought in, and eight are still receiving treatment as of Tuesday morning.

A person of interest identified as 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III was arrested Monday evening after an intense search. (Police initially listed his age as 22.)



In an NBC interview Tuesday morning, Rotering said she does not "believe he was previously known to police," but said she personally knew him as a child, when he was a Cub Scout and she was a troop leader.



"It's one of those things where you step back and you say, 'What happened? How did somebody become this angry, this hateful, to then take it out on innocent people who literally were just having a family day out?'" she said.

The gun was "legally obtained," Rotering added, but said it's not yet known where it came from.

A YouTube video from Chicago Sun-Times shows paradegoers running after hearing gunshots erupted in the middle of the parade at around 10:14 a.m.