Pensacola Naval Base Shooting: The FBI Is Investigating With "Presumption" Of Terrorism

Three people were killed and at least eight injured in Friday's attack.

Josh Brasted / Getty Images

The motive of the Saudi Arabian Air Force trainee who killed three people and injured eight at the Naval Air Base Pensacola is presumed to be terrorism, however, the FBI is still actively investigating.

During a press conference on Sunday, FBI agents announced that while they are "working with [that] presumption," they're also working with criminal investigation teams to chase other potential leads. "We are and we do with most active shooter investigations, we work with a presumption that this was an act of terrorism," said special agent Rachel Rojas, adding that the Saudi Arabian government has "pledged to fully cooperate" in the investigation. The shooter, identified by the FBI as Mohammed Alshamrani, was killed by a sheriff's deputy responding to the scene Friday. Alshamrani began shooting with a handgun inside a training facility shortly before the sheriff's office received a call at 6:51 a.m. local time. Two deputies from the sheriff's office were among those injured. No arrests have been made at this time.

Rojas confirmed that Alshamrani purchased his gun, a Glock 45 9mm pistol, legally. And while she did not provide any further details about how he obtained it, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, nonimmigrant residents can purchase firearms through obtaining a valid hunting license.

FBI Mohammed Alshamrani

Alshamrani, 21, was a second lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force, and he was at the Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola as a student naval flight officer. In the week before the shooting, he hosted a dinner party at which he and three other students watched videos of mass shootings, a US officials told the Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal Saturday. The official also told the AP that one of the three students recorded video from outside the building where the shooting took place, while two other Saudi students watched from a car. The Saudi students said they just happened to be there at the time shooting broke out, a person briefed on the investigation told the New York Times. At least six other Saudi students assigned to the base were detained for questioning, the Times reported. Officials have not identified a motive. The inquiry into the shooting remains “active and still very fluid," the Jacksonville branch of the FBI said in a statement sent to BuzzFeed News Saturday. On Sunday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he could not speculate on whether Alshamrani was targeting Americans or whether he had any assistance in the attack. Esper also told Fox News Sunday the Pentagon would begin a review of how foreign nationals are vetted before taking part in US military training programs.

Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense advised military bases to review their screening procedures after shooting on military base.

The victims were all students and on Saturday, authorities identified them as Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, a 23-year-old from Enterprise, Alabama, Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, from St. Petersburg, Florida, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, a 21-year-old form Richmond Hill, Georgia. Watson's family said he "died a hero" after alerting first responders to the location of the shooter, despite having been shot himself. Among investigators' questions is whether the shooting was an act of terrorism. Alshamrani didn't have ties to international terrorist groups, according to an initial assessment by American intelligence and counterterrorism officials cited by the New York Times. Authorities are also investigating social media accounts that could be linked to the shooter. Agent Rojas said on Sunday that "many, many resources" across the country have been allocated to the investigation. The FBI has dedicated 80 special agents and nearly 100 professional staff from both federal and local field offices.

"Our main goal to confirm if he acted alone or if he’s part of a larger network," Rojas stated.

Josh Brasted / Getty Images

President Trump said on Twitter that he had received a call from the Saudi king expressing disbelief and sadness about the shooting. "The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter," Trump wrote, "and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people." The incident was the second shooting at a naval base just this week, following a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii Wednesday that killed two Defense Department employees and injured a third.

