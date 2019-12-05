Two People Were Shot To Death At The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard In Hawaii

Security officers stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Dec. 4, 2019, in Honolulu.

A gunman believed to be a US sailor shot and killed two Defense Department employees and wounded a third Wednesday at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, authorities said.



The gunman, who was tentatively identified as an active duty member serving aboard the USS Columbia, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Rear Admiral Robb Chadwick told reporters.

Neither the shooter nor the victims were identified pending notification of family, he added.

"Obviously, our thoughts are with the families and with everyone involved," Chadwick said.

Authorities did not release a possible motive, saying the investigation remains ongoing.

"We have no indication yet whether they were targeted or if it was a random shooting," Chadwick said.



Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tweeted that security forces responded to reports of a shooting at the shipyard near Honolulu at about 2:30 p.m., putting the base on lockdown.

At 2:50 p.m., the US Air Force 15th Wing posted on Facebook that there was an active shooter on the base, urging people to seek a secure location.



A witness told Hawaii News Now he was sitting at his desk when he heard "loud pops."

"I looked out the window, saw three people on the ground, and I looked out in time to see the shooter who was — I assume it was a sailor because he was in uniform, point the gun at his head and shoot himself," the witness said.

The lockdown was lifted by about 4 p.m., according to a Navy spokesperson.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige, meanwhile, tweeted that the White House had reached out to offer assistance.

"I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai'i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting," Ige added.