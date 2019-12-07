A 'Hero' Of The Pensacola Naval Shooting Died After Telling First Responders The Shooter's Location

One of the Pensacola Naval shooting victims "died a hero" after alerting first responders to the location of the shooter, according to his family who identified him on social media.

Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, was a Naval Academy graduate from Enterprise, Alabama. He died after a trainee from the Saudi Arabian Air Force opened fire at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Friday morning, killing three people and injuring at least seven.

The FBI has not officially named any of the victims in the attack as of Saturday afternoon, but family members identified Watson as one of those who lost their lives in the shooting.

"Today has been the worst day of my life," wrote Adam Watson on Facebook. "My youngest brother gave his life for his country in a senseless shooting. Joshua Kaleb Watson saved countless lives today with his own."

His father Benjamin told Pensacola News Journal that Watson was the officer on deck when the shooting began. He was shot five times, his father said.

"Heavily wounded, he made his way out to flag down first responders and gave an accurate description of the shooter," said his father. "He died serving his country."

Watson had hoped to one day become a Navy pilot, and had started flight training at Pensacola less than a month ago, according to his dad.

"He died a hero and we are beyond proud but there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled," wrote Adam Watson on Facebook. "Just wish I could talk to him one more time or wrestle with him one more time even though he could probably take me now."



Watson grew up in Enterprise, Alabama, around 120 miles from Pensacola. The principal of Enterprise High School posted on Twitter that he was "sad beyond words" and that Watson "was an incredible young man."

