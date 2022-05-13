TikTok Creators Think The Viral Audio Of Amber Heard Describing Johnny Depp’s Domestic Abuse Is “Funny” But Survivors Aren’t Laughing

“I was walking out of the bedroom,” the audio begins, as a cat dressed as Jack Sparrow hits another cat, wearing a blonde wig, with a small plastic hand. “He slapped me across the face. I turned to look at him and I said, ‘Johnny, you hit me. You just hit me.’”

The TikTok, which was viewed at least 14 million times before it was taken down, features audio lifted from Amber Heard’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial with Johnny Depp. The trial has already seen extensive coverage, conjecture, and memeing on TikTok, but this week over 17,000 TikToks have used the viral audio where Heard recounts one incident of violence she experienced.

The audio has garnered a huge audience for creators looking to cash in on the trial — but domestic abuse advocates say the trending videos are triggering for survivors to see when casually scrolling TikTok.

“Gonna be honest, seeing people quickly turn ‘Amber Heard should be held accountable’ into ‘this domestic abuse case is hilarious and Johnny Depp is completely innocent’ is genuinely triggering and I hate that shit like this keeps popping up on my social media,” wrote one person. “All the Depp/Heard stuff is so triggering and it's EVERYWHERE, it's my entire FYP on TikTok and I want to claw my eyes out,” wrote another.