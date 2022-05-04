Amber Heard Testified That Johnny Depp Abused Her Again And Again During Their Relationship

She said she was on the ground, looking at the dirty carpet, wondering how she ended up there.



"I didn't want to leave him," Heard said. "I didn't want this to be the reality. I didn't want to have the man I was in love with — I know you don't come back from that, you know. I'm not dumb. I knew you can't hit a woman. I knew you can't hit a man."

Heard said Depp got on his knees and started crying and promised her he would never hurt her again. She left and drove home. The next day, she said, he brought her expensive wine and told her he "put this thing away" and that he "killed the fucker" and that she could trust him to never hit her again. She said she believed him and stayed in the relationship.

From there, Heard said Depp continued to physically abuse her. He would punch walls, shove her, push her, hit her in the face, and accuse her of cheating on him.

Heard said March 2013 was a particularly rough time because Depp started drinking again after a bout with sobriety. Heard said it felt like a "never-ending fight." That same month, Heard told her mother about the abuse and sent her mother a picture of a bruise on her arm that she said Depp caused after he accused Heard of having an affair with her ex-partner.

"I remember thinking, how could this happen to me again," Heard testified.

Heard described other instances of physical abuse from Depp, including as they were vacationing at a trailer park. The couple and their friends were outside and had done drugs when a female friend leaned into Heard and put her head on Heard's shoulder. Depp got angry at both of them, and Heard said she took him inside their trailer, where he began smashing things and screaming at her. He then started asking her where something was. Heard said she didn't know what he was talking about, but soon he started patting her down and doing a "cavity search" on her. Depp ripped her dress, grabbed her breasts, and ripped her underwear off to look for his cocaine, Heard said, and then he "shoved his finger inside" of her.

"I just stood there and stared at the stupid light," Heard testified.

Heard said the next morning, she saw her friends at the pool and felt "so lonely" because none of them knew about the abuse.

On June 26, 2013, Heard said on a flight to Russia, she and Depp both did the drug MDMA and Depp also convinced the flight attendant to take some. After the flight attendant became friendly with her, Depp grabbed the flight attendant's wrist and told her not to touch Heard again, she said. When Heard and Depp made it to their hotel in Russia, Heard said Depp "whacked" her in the face, and she got a bloody nose. She said she didn't feel pain; instead, she wanted Depp to realize what happened.

"I wanted him to care," Heard said.



"There was this sense that he didn't know what was going on," she continued.

On July 9, 2013, Heard and Depp went to Depp's island in the Bahamas with his kids. Depp was drinking but hiding it from his children, Heard said. After he and Heard got into a fight on a yacht, Heard said he slammed her down in a room inside. She and Depp's daughter then left the island on a helicopter shortly after.

Before Heard testified about the Depp's abuse, she told the jury about how she fell in love with him during their press tour for The Rum Diary, the 2011 movie they starred in together. She said he would give her lavish gifts, and he spoiled her parents and friends, too. Depp hadn't gone public with the breakup of his children's mother yet, so she said they had to keep their relationship secret, which created a bubble.

"We were secretly dating, and it was beautiful. I felt like this man knew me and saw me in a way no one else had," she said. "I felt he understood me."

