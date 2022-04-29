Milani Cosmetics’ TikTok About Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Case Is A Classic Case Of Main Character Syndrome

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, a social news team newsletter about the week that was in internet culture. You can sign up here.

The sheer number of people creating TikToks, posting YouTube comments, and live-tweeting about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial this week is staggering — and even brands are getting on board.

The defamation case against Heard that is currently being heard in a Virginia courtroom is the second time Depp has sued over published allegations by Heard that he was violent and abusive during their relationship.

On the first day of the trial, Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft said that Johnny Depp had punched and kicked Heard during a three-day blackout in Australia. Depp argues that the allegations are untrue and that he lost film offers and other job opportunities because of them.

The trial has become a viral moment, with millions online dissecting every word and serving as an online jury. And the content seems to overwhelmingly be on Depp’s side, pushed by a very large fan base that appears to be a combination of OG actor fans, Harry Potter stans, and true crime aficionados. The Potterheads joined the mix after he appeared in two of the Fantastic Beasts movies, while several of the true crime accounts are ones obsessed with the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in the 1990s and have seen a recent resurgence of support on TikTok