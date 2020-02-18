Trump Has Commuted The Sentence Of Former Illinois Governor (And “Apprentice” Contestant) Rod Blagojevich

President Trump issued 11 pardons and grants of clemency Tuesday to people found guilty of corruption, tax fraud, lying to the White House, and financial crimes — including disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, whose supporters made personal appeals to Trump in Fox News appearances.

The former governor was convicted in 2009 over his efforts to sell off the vacant Senate seat of Barack Obama, and he was recorded in wiretapped phone calls looking for the highest bidder.

“I’ve got this thing and it’s fucking golden,” Blagojevich infamously said in a wiretapped phone call as he discussed what he might be able to trade in return for appointing someone to the seat. “I'm just not giving it up for fuckin' nothing. I'm not gonna do it. And, and I can always use it. I can parachute me there.”

On Tuesday, Trump also issued full pardons to former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik. He also pardoned financier Michael Milken.

Kerik, who had been nominated to lead the Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush, withdrew his name from consideration when questions arose about the immigration status of one of his household employees.

An ensuing investigation resulted in Kerik pleading guilty to felony charges of tax fraud and lying to White House officials during his vetting for the top job at DHS.

Milken, best known for his involvement in "junk bonds," had pleaded guilty to six felony counts of illegal securities trading.

Trump also signed executive grants of clemency to Edward DeBartolo, Jr., Ariel Friedler, Paul Pogue, David Safavian, and Angelan Stanton. He signed four executive grants of clemency and commuted the sentences for Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz, and Judith Negron.

But the most high profile of Tuesday's pardons and sentence commutations was that of Blagojevich, whose blatant tone in the recordings permanently linked his name to corruption.

Blagojevich has been serving his time at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado since March 15, 2012.

Trump’s decision on Blagojevich came as little surprise; The president had spent months signaling that he had his eye on the case. As recently as Aug. 7, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was seriously considering commuting Blagojevich’s sentence, believing that he had been “treated unbelievably unfairly.”

“He’s been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens — over a phone call, which he shouldn’t have said what he said, but it was braggadocio, you would say,” Trump said. “I would think that there have been many politicians — I’m not one of them, by the way — that have said a lot worse over the telephone.” (Blagojevich was, in fact, convicted on the basis of multiple pieces of evidence, not a single phone call.)

On Tuesday, Trump called the former governor's 14-year sentence "ridiculous."