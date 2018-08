Here's A Sneak Peak At The Upcoming Season Of "The Walking Dead"

AMC unveiled 12 new images from the upcoming ninth season of The Walking Dead on Thursday.

The popular, long-running series has some big changes ahead, including the fact that this will be fan favorite Andrew Lincoln's final season

Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes on the show, told fans at San Diego Comic Comic in July that he would indeed be leaving the horror series.

The actor described the show as one of "the most extraordinary, amazing, and beautiful experience of my career."

Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead comics who also serves as an executive producer on the show, said the network has "something amazing planned" for Lincoln's departure.