Gender-Fluid Star Nico Tortorella Said Awards Shows Should Nominate Actors In A Single Category

Gender-fluid star Nico Tortorella says awards shows should better recognize nonbinary performers by nominating all actors in a single category instead of separating performances by gender.



“Instead of splitting it Best Actor/Best Actress, just [say] 'Best Actor,'” Tortorella said Wednesday in an interview on BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM. “Just put us all in the same category.”

In May, Tortorella, who stars in the TV show Younger, revealed they were gender-fluid, which is essentially someone who doesn’t identify as a single gender.

The actor’s comments on Wednesday came after Billions actor Asia Kate Dillon, who identifies as nonbinary, was nominated for a Critics Choice Award in the Best Supporting Actor category on Monday.

Tortorella maintained that humanity has “to figure out another way because [the] biologic fact is that there is a plethora of space between male and female.”