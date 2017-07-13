This Vogue Cover On The "New" Gender-Fluid Trend Is Really Pissing People Off

"Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now Vogue is calling her a gender-fluid icon."

.@GigiHadid and @zaynmalik star on the cover of our August issue! Read the full story here: https://t.co/3d2GzXa7Em

Vogue on Thursday released the cover image for its August issue. It features model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik, who, of course, are dating IRL.

While many fans of the pair totally fangirled over the cover and images, a lot of people were like, huh?

Think Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your gf's T-shirt does not make you gender fluid… https://t.co/3r6cM0tTxt

Hello, Vogue, just because you borrow your boyfriend's shirt doesn't mean you're gender-fluid.

Zayn and Gigi are profiled in this piece on gender fluidity because... they borrow each other's clothes sometimes? https://t.co/ItswHOaBUd

Many were perplexed why a straight, cis couple were chosen to represent gender fluidity on such a large scale.

"only ppl who are grounded in normative standards of beauty + gender can be gender fluid, which is 'experimenting' btw" - vogue, probably

Lol yeah @vogue first generation of women wearing suit and trousers yeah it's so "gender fluid" https://t.co/kyixM0XEgV

straight cis couple shares clothes, Vogue declares them gender fluid. Teen Vogue is gonna have to clean this one up… https://t.co/pua6xTuplG

"Straight cis couple shares clothes, Vogue declares them gender fluid. Teen Vogue is gonna have to clean this one up for Mama Vogue," joked one person.

yes hello police, Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now vogue is calling her a gender fluid icon

"Yes hello police, Gigi Hadid wore pants last week and now Vogue is calling her a gender fluid icon," joked another.

Despite the backlash, some people did praise the magazine for featuring Malik, a Muslim, on its cover.

nepotism bla bla bla aside, in this political climate US Vogue put a muslim immigrant, and a half palestinian on it… https://t.co/t40SC5sguQ

"In this political climate US Vogue put a Muslim immigrant and a half-Palestinian on its cover. that's important," one person tweeted.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News on Friday, a spokeswoman for the magazine apologized for the story.

“The story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture," she said. "We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit – we missed the mark. We do look forward to continuing the conversation with greater sensitivity."