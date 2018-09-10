Nicki Minaj Addressed That Fashion Week Incident With Cardi B And She Did Not Disappoint

In case you aren't up to speed, here's a quick rundown of what happened on Friday night:

A scuffle broke out between Cardi and Minaj's security team when the rapper said she wanted to confront Minaj about something she'd allegedly said about Cardi's child, Kulture.

In videos taken at the time, Cardi can be seen throwing a shoe in Minaj's direction. Cardi was escorted from the event with a noticeable welt on her forehead.

Soon after, Cardi issued a statement on Instagram accusing Minaj of many things, including lying and threatening other rappers to prevent them from working with Cardi.