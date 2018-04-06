BuzzFeed News

Cardi B's Debut Album, "Invasion Of Privacy," Went Gold On Day 1

"My little 15 minutes lasted long as hell, huh?" —prophetess Cardi B.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on April 6, 2018, at 11:36 a.m. ET

Cardi B delivered her highly anticipated debut album, Invasion of Privacy, to the masses on Friday morning and the verdict — pretty much unanimously — is that it's a banger.

After the release of her chart-topping single "Bodak Yellow" last year, many wondered if the rising star would be able to maintain her momentum and follow up her initial hit with even more certifiably hot tunes — and she has.

Prior to the release of Invasion of Privacy, the rapper offered up "Bartier Cardi"(feat. 21 Savage) and it was received favorably, as well as "Be Careful," which garnered positive responses too.

And we can't forget the tracks she featured on, like Migos' "MotorSport" and Bruno Mars' "Finesse."

Want proof of just how big this is? On the album's very first day, it was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning it was sold, downloaded or streamed more than 500,000 times.

FWIW, the RIAA counts both downloads and on-demand streams in the US towards its tally.
With the release of her first full-length album, the internet is losing its collective mind — and wig.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Meanwhile, self-proclaimed "haters" have come out in support of the real-life Binderella, giving her props.

i am the most diabolical of haters and even i can't help but root for cardi b 100%.
Desus Nice, one half of the Viceland show Desus & Mero, shouted out his fellow Bronx native on the release of her record.

shouts to @iamcardib. bx stand up
We stan a meteoric glo' up.

Cardi b really took off! I’m so proud of her like that’s my friend or something
The tunes are making some people shimmy and shake inadvertently.

Cardi B almost got a twerk out of me, lemme turn this shit off
And the lyrics have proved to be particularly resonant for a lot of folks.

"You fine as hell. Hope your wallet got condoms in it" -Cardi B, Safe sex advocate, poet laureate
"Cardi B's album is an emotional rollercoaster," one Twitter user said.

cardi b’s album is an emotional rollercoaster. one minute i feel like a bad bitch the next i’m having war flashbacks of going through phones and listening to resentment
Though lots of individual tracks have received praise from people on the 'net, Cardi B's "Bickenhead," a play on Project Pat's "Chickenhead," is definitely a standout.

Cardi B turned a song derogatory to women like Chickenhead and turned it into an empowering ass strip club song. Genius
And the lyrics on "She Bad" referencing Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen have got a LOT of people talking, including Chrissy herself.

So yeah...this album is 🔥🔥🔥.

literally me right now listing to Cardi B’s new album #InvasionOfPrivacy 🔥🔥
As the rapper says on "I Do," the final track on the album, "My little 15 minutes lasted long as hell, huh?" It sure did, Cardi. It sure did.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
