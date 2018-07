Cardi B's Debut Album, "Invasion Of Privacy," Went Gold On Day 1

After the release of her chart-topping single " Bodak Yellow" last year, many wondered if the rising star would be able to maintain her momentum and follow up her initial hit with even more certifiably hot tunes — and she has.

Prior to the release of Invasion of Privacy, the rapper offered up "Bartier Cardi"(feat. 21 Savage) and it was received favorably, as well as "Be Careful," which garnered positive responses too.

And we can't forget the tracks she featured on, like Migos' "MotorSport" and Bruno Mars' "Finesse."