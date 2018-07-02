BuzzFeed News

Cardi B Is The First Woman Rapper To Score Two No. 1 Hits On The Billboard Hot 100

"I look crazy guys but I’m Soo happy #1 on the Billboard !!!!!" the rapper said in a video.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 2, 2018, at 3:20 p.m. ET

Billboard announced on Monday that Cardi B has officially secured her second No. 1 on the Hot 100, making her the first woman rapper ever to do so.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The 🔥🔥🔥 summer anthem "I Like It," which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin, has been a favorite among fans and casual listeners since the release of the Bronx native's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which dropped in April.

Atlantic / Via youtube.com

Of course, this isn't Cardi's first time atop the Hot 100. Last year, she scored her first No. 1 with "Bodak Yellow," a knockout song that enjoyed a steady ascent to the top spot.

David Becker / Getty Images

Cardi originally made history when "Bodak Yellow" went No. 1 and marked first time any woman rapper had a hit atop the chart since Lauryn Hill's "Do Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

Cardi isn't just breaking new ground in the rap arena. She's the first woman solo artist to have two No. 1 singles from a debut album since Lady Gaga did it with The Fame, released in 2008.

Cardi's fans celebrated her latest achievement in the most extra way possible, with videos, GIFs, etc.

Cardi B Charts @CardiCharts

People reacting were especially thrilled because with this hit under her belt, naysayers can't speculate about the rapper becoming a one-hit wonder.

joe @jsphdeal

"They counted you out!!!" one fan said. "You proved them wrong!!!!!!"

🔮🤴🏾 @DXMXC901

Others reflected on Cardi's growth, reminiscing on her days on VH1's Love & Hip Hop before her current slaying of the charts.

Gorilla In A Coupe, Who You??? @obeyyurTHURST

And some just tweeted photos that conveyed how they felt.

rey☄️ @gemiinitx

Cardi, along with her husband, Offset, reacted to the news on Instagram in a video, saying, "I'm number one! I'm number one! We went number one! ... I can't believe it ... I'm too excited, my adrenaline is rushing and shit."

Instagram
instagram.com

The rapper also captioned the video: "I look crazy guys but I’m Soo happy #1 on the Billboard !!!!!"

Cardi said now she's just waiting on the birth of her baby girl. And she's expected to give birth soon — like this week, according to TMZ.

Congrats on all the success, Cardi!

iHeartRadio / Via giphy.com
