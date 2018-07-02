Cardi B Is The First Woman Rapper To Score Two No. 1 Hits On The Billboard Hot 100
"I look crazy guys but I’m Soo happy #1 on the Billboard !!!!!" the rapper said in a video.
Billboard announced on Monday that Cardi B has officially secured her second No. 1 on the Hot 100, making her the first woman rapper ever to do so.
The 🔥🔥🔥 summer anthem "I Like It," which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin, has been a favorite among fans and casual listeners since the release of the Bronx native's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which dropped in April.
Of course, this isn't Cardi's first time atop the Hot 100. Last year, she scored her first No. 1 with "Bodak Yellow," a knockout song that enjoyed a steady ascent to the top spot.
Cardi's fans celebrated her latest achievement in the most extra way possible, with videos, GIFs, etc.
People reacting were especially thrilled because with this hit under her belt, naysayers can't speculate about the rapper becoming a one-hit wonder.
"They counted you out!!!" one fan said. "You proved them wrong!!!!!!"
Others reflected on Cardi's growth, reminiscing on her days on VH1's Love & Hip Hop before her current slaying of the charts.
And some just tweeted photos that conveyed how they felt.
Cardi, along with her husband, Offset, reacted to the news on Instagram in a video, saying, "I'm number one! I'm number one! We went number one! ... I can't believe it ... I'm too excited, my adrenaline is rushing and shit."
Congrats on all the success, Cardi!
