Cardi B Is The First Woman Rapper To Score Two No. 1 Hits On The Billboard Hot 100

David Becker / Getty Images

Cardi originally made history when "Bodak Yellow" went No. 1 and marked first time any woman rapper had a hit atop the chart since Lauryn Hill's "Do Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

Cardi isn't just breaking new ground in the rap arena. She's the first woman solo artist to have two No. 1 singles from a debut album since Lady Gaga did it with The Fame, released in 2008.