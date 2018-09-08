Cardi B Allegedly Tried To Attack Nicki Minaj At A Fashion Party And Here We Go

Cardi B posted on Instagram shortly after the alleged altercation that she "let a lot of shit slide!"

Charles Sykes / AP

Cardi B was escorted out of a New York fashion party Friday night after allegedly trying to attack fellow rapper Nicki Minaj. Photos from the incident showed her with a swollen bump on her forehead as she was taken outside, an injury purportedly caused by Minaj's security detail who intervened. Video footage on social media showed Cardi B being held back as she was escorted out of Harper’s Bazaar "Icons" party.



In an Instagram post that didn't name Minaj at 12:14 a.m., Cardi B wrote that she has “let a lot of shit slide!” “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop fuckin with them!!" She added: "I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!"

A witness who declined to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly told the Associated Press that Minaj was talking to someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but security guards intervened.

As Cardi B was escorted out of the venue, a welt on her forehead was clearly visible.

Charles Sykes / AP Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's Bazaar party at The Plaza on Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.

Cardi B and Minaj have been two of the more prolific rap artists in the past year, apparently sparking a rivalry. Cardi B, who also noted criticism of her mothering skills in her Instagram post, recently had her first child with rapper Offset. Outlets, including TMZ, reported that Cardi B allegedly threw one of her high-heeled shoes at Minaj during the altercation. After news of the incident broke, Late Night Twitter was obviously here for it.

Minaj has yet to address the alleged altercation but has been updating her Instagram page with a selfie video of herself and photos.