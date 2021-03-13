Meghan And Harry Dared To Call Out Royal Racism. Now What?

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Like millions of other Americans this past Sunday, I was glued to the TV as Oprah sat down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It was the first major interview the couple had given since the news broke — more than a year ago — that they would be stepping down as senior royals. In a statement released at the time, the couple said they intended to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution” while continuing “to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

That decision, as viewers learned on Sunday night, had been in the works for some time, and was prompted, at least in part, by the barrage of negative headlines and unfair criticism the couple, but mainly Meghan, received from the British tabloids. The tell-all interview, which Oprah prefaced by saying that no topic was off-limits, more than delivered on its hype. Meghan revealed her mental health suffered so much — from the negative headlines about her in the press and the lack of help she received from the palace — that she had considered suicide. The prince said that his father, Prince Charles, had stopped taking his calls, and explained that his family had been cut off financially by the rest of the royals. Oprah’s much-memed reactions heightened the drama of the moment: From incredulously asking “What?” and “Who is having that conversation?” to the slight eyebrow raise after saying “Were you silent or silenced?” They were welcome reminders of her genius. But one of the biggest, most shocking allegations was that someone in the royal family — a person Meghan and her husband refused to name — asked about how dark their then-unborn first child’s skin tone might be. The comment confirmed something that could previously only be speculated about: While the world was ready to accept a woman of color into the royal family, the family itself was not. Here was evidence that the first Black royal had experienced racism from her husband’s family, an archaic comment with undertones of the racist one-drop rule. Some may think racism is always easily recognizable: a grand, overt, and clearly unmistakable transgression. But sometimes — or, arguably, most times — it is subtle, which is why it persists. But it can be as insidious as a prince saying racism doesn’t exist within his family when that is patently false.

Pool / Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan and their baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 25, 2019.

Meghan said she was told her son, Archie, would not be given the title of prince, which meant he would not receive the security traditionally provided to royals. This was yet another example of how Archie was treated as though he were second-class in his own family. “He needs to be safe,” Meghan told Oprah. “We’re not saying don’t make him a prince or princess, whatever it’s going to be. But if you’re saying the title is going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of clickbait and tabloid fodder. You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.” There may have been other reasons why Archie wasn’t made a prince — several other royal offspring have not received the title. But according to Meghan and Harry, the royal family brushed off the many chances they had to course-correct. They didn’t acknowledge the impact being biracial could have on Archie’s safety. The Queen could have made an exception for him to be recognized as a prince — she did this for Prince William's second and third child. It’s hard not to see the implication that they simply did not view Archie as a valued member of their family; that, somehow, the child was inferior to them. It’s no small thing for the royal family to be called out for racism, and it’s especially stunning considering the call was coming from inside the house. Meghan and Harry have made it clear that doing the work of anti-racism is important to them; they’ve spoken out about the issue several times. Last year, in an interview with GQ, Prince Harry talked about the importance of recognizing unconscious bias: “Once you realize or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself, because ignorance is no longer an excuse,” he said. But Meghan and Harry declined to name the person who made the comment about Archie’s skin tone. Harry said he would never reveal the identity of the person because it would be “very damaging” to them. I can’t blame the couple for not calling out royals more explicitly; while we were all watching at home, hungry for more details, I knew it had to be difficult for him to talk about the flaws of his family. The couple were probably aware that talking about racism in the royal family would have major repercussions, which may be why they opted for a more delicate approach. But I wish they had responded differently. Bringing the culprit to light would have broken the wall of secrecy that produced their suffering. Their reluctance allows the parasite of racism to thrive in plain sight.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images UK daily newspapers show front-page headlines from March 9.

Justin Tallis / Getty Images Buckingham Palace