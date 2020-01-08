Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are "Stepping Back" As Senior Members Of The Royal Family

Pool / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) announced Wednesday that they will "step back" as senior members of the royal family, splitting their time between North America and the UK and no longer receiving taxpayer funding.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said in a statement posted to Instagram. "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."



"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they wrote. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."



The unprecedented move comes after a year of what the couple described in an October interview as "unfair" and "untrue" media coverage that took a heavy toll on their lives.

So what does this mean? The royal couple posted an extensive explanation on their newly updated official website. They will no longer receive funding from the UK government. In a detailed breakdown of what this decision means financially, Harry and Meghan said that up until now, only 5% of their official office's costs were funded by the Sovereign Grant, which is the annual money given to the Queen by the government to cover the costs of her and the royal family's official expenses. The other 95% of the funding comes from private income generated by the estate of Prince Charles, Prince Harry's father. "During the course of 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the choice to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and no longer receive funding through the Sovereign Grant, thereby making them members of the Royal Family with financial independence. This phased approach will take time to transition in consultation with other senior members of the Royal Family, but Their Royal Highnesses are hopeful that this change is in the best interest for all and look forward to carrying out their duties to the monarch as well as their charitable work with financial autonomy. "While the contribution from The Sovereign Grant covers just five percent of costs for The Duke and Duchess and is specifically used for their official office expense, Their Royal Highnesses prefer to release this financial tie," the royal couple said. This move will enable Harry and Meghan to work for money, something that they currently can't do. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavors as well as establishing new ones. In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence." Harry and Meghan will still support their official charities and carry out official duties in support of the monarchy at the request of the queen.

