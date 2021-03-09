 Skip To Content
The Queen Says She's Concerned By Meghan And Harry's Racism Allegations

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

By Amber Jamieson

Picture of Amber Jamieson Amber Jamieson BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 9, 2021, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

From left: Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018

Queen Elizabeth II is concerned by allegations of racism raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace officials said Tuesday.

"The whole family is sadden to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," read a statement from the palace on behalf of the queen.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

BREAKING statement from Buckingham Palace issued on behalf of the Queen in response to #HarryandMeghanonOprah
Roya Nikkhah @RoyaNikkhah

BREAKING statement from Buckingham Palace issued on behalf of the Queen in response to #HarryandMeghanonOprah

During the Sunday night interview, Meghan and Harry said there had been “concerns and conversations" within the royal family about how dark her son Archie's skin would be.

On Monday morning, Winfrey told CBS that although Harry would not say who made the racist comments about their son's skin, he clarified that "it was not his grandmother or grandfather who were part of those conversations."

During the interview, the pair also accused the royal family of not doing more to defend Meghan amid racist attacks from the press, and that the pressure and lack of support resulted in her experiencing suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant.

