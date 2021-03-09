From left: Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018

Queen Elizabeth II is concerned by allegations of racism raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during their blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey, Buckingham Palace officials said Tuesday.

"The whole family is sadden to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," read a statement from the palace on behalf of the queen.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."