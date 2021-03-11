 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Prince William Said The Royal Family Are "Very Much Not Racist" In Response To Harry And Meghan's Oprah Interview

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Prince William Said The Royal Family Are "Very Much Not Racist" In Response To Harry And Meghan's Oprah Interview

"We're very much not a racist family."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 11, 2021, at 7:45 a.m. ET

Prince William has denied that the royal family are racist following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

On Sunday, the couple opened up about why they left the royal establishment in a much-anticipated sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

Handout / Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese v

But one part in particular stood out for many, as Meghan said that one member of the royal family told Harry they had "concerns" about how dark son Archie's skin would be when he was born.

Pool / WireImage

Both Meghan and Harry refused to reveal who raised these concerns, but Oprah later revealed that it was neither the Queen or Prince Philip.

She told CBS: "He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather."

Buckingham Palace later released a statement on behalf of the Queen, saying that the issues raised were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The statement ended: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Now, Prince William has responded to questions about the interview, denying that the royal family is racist and revealing he has yet to speak to Prince Harry.

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

When asked if he'd spoken to his brother following the interview, William responded: "No, I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do."

In response to being directly asked if the royal family were racist, William simply said: "We're very much not a racist family."

Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family.
Rebecca English @RE_DailyMail

Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Reports of strain between Harry and William over the years have been rife. Harry told Oprah that he and his brother were "on different paths."

Jack Taylor / Getty Images

"I love William to bits. He's my brother," he said. "We've been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths."

"The relationship is space at the moment," he later added. "And time heals all things, hopefully."

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT