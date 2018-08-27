John Goodman Says Roseanne Barr Is “Not A Racist” Even Though She Got Fired For Saying Something Pretty Racist

Barr was ousted from Roseanne after comparing Valerie Jarrett, a former Barack Obama White House official, to an ape.

President of ABC, Channing Dungey, called Barr’s comment “abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values.”

Subsequently the show was canceled, but that was short-lived as it was revived just weeks later, sporting a new name: The Conners.

That show will debut this coming fall without Barr.