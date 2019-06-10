YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Stands By The Decision To Keep Steven Crowder On The Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki stood by the company's decision that Steven Crowder's videos, in which he called Vox journalist Carlos Manza a "lispy queer," had not violated its policies in a way that should have resulted in his removal from the platform.



"I agreed that was the right decision," she said.

That decision kicked off a massive controversy for the company, and led to a huge public outcry, especially from many in the LGBT community.

"I know the decision we made was very hurtful for the LGBT community,” said Wojcicki, who was speaking onstage at Code, a high-powered tech industry conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. "That was not our intention and we are really sorry about that.”

The interview followed a week when YouTube, a division of Google, immersed itself in scandal and controversy. After Manza called the company out for failing to act on anti-gay and racist harassment from Steven Crowder and his followers, YouTube initially said Crowder's videos did not violate its policies in a series of confusing tweets. Within a day, it somewhat reversed course and demonetized Crowder, while allowing him to remain on YouTube. In the midst of that controversy, it announced that it would ban videos that promote discrimination or segregation based on things like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation, and veteran status.

But YouTube's decision to leave Crowder's videos online prompted heated blowback, especially from members of the LGBT community. Some LGBT YouTube creators said the company's inaction mirrored their own experiences. In San Francisco, YouTube and Google's backyard, activists sought to have Google removed from the city's Pride parade.