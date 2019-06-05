YouTube Has Finally Admitted That Steven Crowder Mocking Someone For Being A Gay Latino Is Not OK

Despite saying publicly on Tuesday that right-wing personality Steven Crowder's bullying of a gay Latino in YouTube videos didn't violate the platform's policies, YouTube turned around Wednesday and banned Crowder from selling ads against his videos — because his statements violated the platform's policies.

The chaotic, whiplash-inducing response from YouTube — owned by Google, worth billions of dollars, and run by leaders in the tech industry — came nearly six days after Vox journalist Carlos Maza flagged the harassment to the platform. (The harassment campaign against Maza ring led by Crowder has been ongoing for years.)

The reversal also came just hours after YouTube published a blog post detailing plans to crack down on inappropriate content — promoting discrimination or segregation based on things like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation, and veteran status — on the platform, a move Crowder referred to on Twitter as an "the second Adpocalypse."

YouTube's at-times confounding public statements on the controversy drew intense criticism, and showed how the major social tech platforms struggle to identify and enforce what speech is permissible, and what is not, and how to develop policies around it all.

In a series of controversial videos, Crowder made racist and anti-gay comments about Maza. Maza flagged Crowder's videos to YouTube on May 30.

