YouTube Has Decided Not To Take Action Against A Commentator Accused Of Harassing A Vox Host

YouTube has decided not to take action against a right-wing personality accused of harassing Vox host Carlos Maza in a number of videos posted to the platform.

In a series of tweets to Maza Tuesday, YouTube said its teams have taken a closer look at his complaints and determined that while some of the language in the videos posted by Steven Crowder was "clearly hurtful," it did not violate the platform's policies.

"Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies," YouTube said in a series of posts on Twitter.



The company added that it is crucial for the platform to allow everyone to express their opinions within "the scope of our policies."

"Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site," YouTube tweeted.

Maza blasted the platform last week in a viral Twitter thread describing the harassment he has been experiencing from Crowder and his followers. The commentator has published a number of videos mocking Maza, calling him a “lispy queer” and making other racist and anti-gay comments.