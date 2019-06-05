YouTube Will Now Block Discriminatory Content Just A Day After Saying It Doesn’t Violate Its Policies

On Tuesday, in a series of tweets, YouTube said that Crowder’s near-constant harassment of Maza did not violate its policies. It’s not yet clear whether Crowder’s account will be affected by today’s announcement.

Crowder has published a number of videos mocking Maza, calling him a “lispy queer,” and made other racist and anti-gay comments. Maza, who hosts the Vox show Strikethrough , said both he and Vox have directly reached out to YouTube for the past two years “and have gotten no action at all from them.”

Last week, Vox host Carlos Maza wrote a viral Twitter thread describing the harassment he has been experiencing from far-right internet personality Steven Crowder and his followers.

YouTube announced Wednesday that it will prohibit videos that promote discrimination or segregation based on things like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation, and veteran status. The announcement comes just a day after the video platform was criticized for how it handles anti-gay content. Thousands of channels are expected to be affected by the policy change shortly.

@gaywonk (1/4) Thanks again for taking the time to share all of this information with us. We take allegations of harassment very seriously–we know this is important and impacts a lot of people.

@gaywonk (2/4) Our teams spent the last few days conducting an in-depth review of the videos flagged to us, and while we found language that was clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies. We’ve included more info below to explain this decision:

@gaywonk (3/4) As an open platform, it’s crucial for us to allow everyone–from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts–to express their opinions w/in the scope of our policies. Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site.

@gaywonk (4/4) Even if a video remains on our site, it doesn’t mean we endorse/support that viewpoint. There are other aspects of the channel that we’re still evaluating– we’ll be in touch with any further updates.

YouTube’s announcement today identifies several kinds of videos that will now be prohibited on the platform. “This would include, for example, videos that promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which is inherently discriminatory. Finally, we will remove content denying that well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, took place,” YouTube’s post read.

The post also said that the platform will be reducing what it calls “borderline content.”

“In January, we piloted an update of our systems in the U.S. to limit recommendations of borderline content and harmful misinformation, such as videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, or claiming the earth is flat,” YouTube’s post stated. “We’re looking to bring this updated system to more countries by the end of 2019.”



YouTube also said it would put restrictions on how channels monetize their videos.

“Channels that repeatedly brush up against our hate speech policies will be suspended from the YouTube Partner program, meaning they can’t run ads on their channel or use other monetization features like Super Chat,” the blog post reads.

Super Chat is a tool that lets channel subscribers pay creators directly for extra chat features. BuzzFeed News has previously reported on how the Super Chat feature has been used to fund extremist YouTube creators. Swedish White nationalist channel Red Ice TV was able to raise money using Super Chat as recently as April, when it livestreamed the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing about hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism. At one point, a user donated $100 and wrote, “This is nothing but the elites and globalists setting up laws that will be enacted in a single pen stroke against the white race in the future. I am also a person of interest for donating to Red Ice over the years and I don’t f**king care…”

YouTube said it also plans to make videos from authoritative sources appear higher up in its Watch Next panel.



YouTube estimates its policy change will lead to the removal of thousands of videos and channels, particularly ones that advocate for neo-Nazism and white supremacy.