Ariana Grande Just Hinted That She Has Already Made A New Album During Her Terrible Last Few Months
Since the release of Sweetener, Grande has mourned the loss of Mac Miller and broken off her engagement to Pete Davidson, so fans are surprised she fit in time to apparently record yet another album.
Ariana Grande has had a tough couple of months, but on Wednesday the singer revealed she's already channeled that pain into a new album.
And it apparently already has a title and may be released this year.
To recap: In 2018, Grande broke up with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller, started dating Pete Davidson, mourned the one-year anniversary of the Manchester bombing, got engaged to Davidson, released her album Sweetener, lost Miller to an apparent drug overdose, and ended her engagement to Davidson.
To put it mildly, her fans were shook hearing that she had found time through all that to make more music.
Grande had already hinted at new music in October, prior to her split with Davidson.
BuzzFeed News reached out to representatives for Grande for comment, but on Wednesday she all but confirmed that rather than releasing another edition of Sweetener, she is making a new album altogether.
Doesn't mean the Sweetener era is over though!
Grande still has a new music video for the Sweetener track "breathin," which may be released on Thursday.
