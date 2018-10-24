BuzzFeed News

Ariana Grande Just Hinted That She Has Already Made A New Album During Her Terrible Last Few Months

Since the release of Sweetener, Grande has mourned the loss of Mac Miller and broken off her engagement to Pete Davidson, so fans are surprised she fit in time to apparently record yet another album.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

Posted on October 24, 2018, at 6:49 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande has had a tough couple of months, but on Wednesday the singer revealed she's already channeled that pain into a new album.

i love sweetener sm
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

i love sweetener sm

but yea i’m v excited for dis next one too
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

but yea i’m v excited for dis next one too

And it apparently already has a title and may be released this year.

yes https://t.co/f6X8y5r6bx
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

yes https://t.co/f6X8y5r6bx

hehehe idk https://t.co/G8AKysxPF0
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

hehehe idk https://t.co/G8AKysxPF0

To recap: In 2018, Grande broke up with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller, started dating Pete Davidson, mourned the one-year anniversary of the Manchester bombing, got engaged to Davidson, released her album Sweetener, lost Miller to an apparent drug overdose, and ended her engagement to Davidson.

To put it mildly, her fans were shook hearing that she had found time through all that to make more music.

how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ......... damn love u https://t.co/5cRt5DLNmk
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

how u think i survived these 2/3 months ksjsksjs ......... damn love u https://t.co/5cRt5DLNmk

life ... ya kno ? https://t.co/7S7586E3ko
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

life ... ya kno ? https://t.co/7S7586E3ko

it ain’t work when u love it r u kiddin ! i’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do this shit n express myself n heal this way .... my lifeline tbh thank U for listening n allowing this to be my life 🖤 https://t.co/iBKuX7EQG3
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

it ain’t work when u love it r u kiddin ! i’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do this shit n express myself n heal this way .... my lifeline tbh thank U for listening n allowing this to be my life 🖤 https://t.co/iBKuX7EQG3

Grande had already hinted at new music in October, prior to her split with Davidson.

tell me how good it feels to be needed
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

tell me how good it feels to be needed

BuzzFeed News reached out to representatives for Grande for comment, but on Wednesday she all but confirmed that rather than releasing another edition of Sweetener, she is making a new album altogether.

jus needy i tink https://t.co/LjFedpueOB
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

jus needy i tink https://t.co/LjFedpueOB

Doesn't mean the Sweetener era is over though!

ofc not .... we jus gonna have both at once if u down https://t.co/r9ErZLNgqP
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

ofc not .... we jus gonna have both at once if u down https://t.co/r9ErZLNgqP

Grande still has a new music video for the Sweetener track "breathin," which may be released on Thursday.

yea https://t.co/YF3mAMnjCj
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

yea https://t.co/YF3mAMnjCj

be online tomorrow tho
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

be online tomorrow tho

