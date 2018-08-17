BuzzFeed News

Ariana Grande's New Album "Sweetener" Just Dropped

Ariana Grande's New Album "Sweetener" Just Dropped

After months of buildup, Ariana Grande's first album since the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England, is finally here.

By Marcus Jones

Marcus Jones

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 17, 2018, at 12:22 a.m. ET

Posted on August 17, 2018, at 12:06 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande's new album, Sweetener, is finally here after months of anticipation, and two years since her last album, Dangerous Woman.

Grande largely stayed off social media for a year after the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England, after which she organized a benefit concert for victims.

Getty Images / Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest

But Grande came back from her hiatus in April with the first Sweetener single, "No Tears Left to Cry," which was made to uplift her fans after tragedy.

She also went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to reveal that she would release something special for the album on the 20th day of each month in the lead-up to Sweetener's release.

Those surprises included two new singles ("The Light Is Coming" with Nicki Minaj and "God Is a Woman"), plus a performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

There had also been some details from the tracklist that came after the album was announced, like collaborations with Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams (who is one of the executive producers on Sweetener).

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

There is also a song called "R.E.M." that Grande teased in a video with Elle that turns out to be a reworked Beyoncé demo.

Grande also has a song on the album called "Pete Davidson," named after the SNL star whom she began dating and became engaged to during the process of promoting Sweetener.

And now that the album is out, the stans were quick to throw a listening party online.

Sweetener listening party
jon @prasejeebus

Sweetener listening party

Spotify users listening to Sweetener while Apple Music users suffer. #SweetenerTonight
naeja + rih 💘 @naejaxfenty

Spotify users listening to Sweetener while Apple Music users suffer. #SweetenerTonight

LADIES &amp; GENTLEMAN PLEASE WELCOME SWEETENER 👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼
dillen @arianassuperior

LADIES &amp; GENTLEMAN PLEASE WELCOME SWEETENER 👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼

You can listen to Sweetener here.

