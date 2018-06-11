"i am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more," Grande wrote on Instagram two days ago.

Comments like "the chamber of secrets has been opened" and "u tryna slytherin" have people like 👀👀👀👀. Davidson also got two tattoos inspired by Grande in the past month.

According to TMZ, Davidson proposed to Grande, who accepted.

The couple, Us Weekly reported, attended Robert Pattinson's birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday and told people that they’re engaged.

Billboard reported that Grande posted a photo to her Instagram story in which she "appears to be sporting a big rock on her left finger," but Davidson's manager told BuzzFeed News it was not an engagement ring.

Neither Grande nor Davidson have confirmed the engagement reports.

When asked if the reports were accurate, Davidson's manager said: "He will most likely be at The Stand tonight...It's Pete's favorite stage."

Asked whether Davidson would make an announcement at the Stand, the manager said he didn't know.

Representatives for Grande did not immediately respond to requests for comment.