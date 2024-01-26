Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Was Asked If She’d Ever Date “Another Athlete,” And Here’s What She Had To Say

“I don’t really need to go to any more sporting events because I have a jersey on with someone’s name on the back. I did that, it was fun, I’m good,” Kayla Nicole said.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has opened up about her dating plans.

Travis and Kayla smiling at a media event
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

If you didn’t know, Travis and Kayla dated on and off between 2017 and 2022. During this time, and even after they split for good, Kayla shared a super-close friendship with Brittany Mahomes — aka the wife of NFL star and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis and Kayla smiling with Patrick and Brittany at a sports event
Chase Agnello-dean / NHLI via Getty Images

As you’re likely aware, Travis, who also plays for the Chiefs, is currently in a very high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. The pair were first linked in July 2023, and by the time Taylor attended one of his football games in September, they were a full-fledged couple.

Taylor and Travis holding hands and smiling
Gotham / GC Images

Taylor has since shown up to support Travis at a bunch of his games, and her appearances often gain widespread attention across social media.

Close-up of Taylor wearing a fur coat
James Devaney / GC Images

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor wound up getting super close with Brittany, with the pair hanging out not just at football games but also at lavish dinners with Taylor’s entourage.

Close-up of Taylor and Brittany celebrating at a football game
David Eulitt / Getty Images

Last year, it appeared as though there was a little tension between Kayla and Brittany after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kayla had unfollowed her and Patrick on Instagram.

Kayla ended up clarifying that while “the love” was still there between her and Brittany, she unfollowed her in order to “protect” herself. She told People magazine, “That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight,” Kayla said. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is.”

“I still love my KC people and my KC community so much,” she said, referring to Kansas City. “But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me.”

Now opening up about what she’d like in a future partner, Kayla revealed that she’s “out of the athlete stage” of her life.

Kayla and Travis together at a sports event
Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty Images

Appearing on the Behind the Likes podcast this week, Kayla was asked if she would date “another athlete.” She replied, “I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage.”

Kayla and Travis together at a media event
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

“I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me,” she said.

Kayla went on to note that while she’d still like to go to some sports events, she doesn’t necessarily want to attend as the partner of one of the athletes playing.

Kayla and Travis together at a media event
Allen Berezovsky / FilmMagic

“I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game; that’s my kind of guy,” she said.

“I don't really need to go to any more sporting events because I have a jersey on with someone's name on the back. I did that, it was fun, I'm good,” she added.

You can listen to Kayla’s full appearance on the Behind the Likes podcast here.

Topics in this article

Skip to footer