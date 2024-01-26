Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Was Asked If She’d Ever Date “Another Athlete,” And Here’s What She Had To Say

If you didn’t know, Travis and Kayla dated on and off between 2017 and 2022. During this time, and even after they split for good, Kayla shared a super-close friendship with Brittany Mahomes — aka the wife of NFL star and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
As you’re likely aware, Travis, who also plays for the Chiefs, is currently in a very high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. The pair were first linked in July 2023, and by the time Taylor attended one of his football games in September, they were a full-fledged couple.
Taylor has since shown up to support Travis at a bunch of his games, and her appearances often gain widespread attention across social media.
And, perhaps unsurprisingly, Taylor wound up getting super close with Brittany, with the pair hanging out not just at football games but also at lavish dinners with Taylor’s entourage.
Last year, it appeared as though there was a little tension between Kayla and Brittany after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kayla had unfollowed her and Patrick on Instagram.
Kayla ended up clarifying that while “the love” was still there between her and Brittany, she unfollowed her in order to “protect” herself. She told People magazine, “That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight,” Kayla said. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is.”
“I still love my KC people and my KC community so much,” she said, referring to Kansas City. “But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me.”
Now opening up about what she’d like in a future partner, Kayla revealed that she’s “out of the athlete stage” of her life.
Appearing on the Behind the Likes podcast this week, Kayla was asked if she would date “another athlete.” She replied, “I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage.”
“I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me,” she said.