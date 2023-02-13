People Love Patrick Mahomes. They Hate His Wife, Brittany.

As Patrick Mahomes’s NFL career has taken off — the quarterback has now won two Super Bowls in four seasons, and took his team to a third in 2021 — so has the internet’s pure, unadulterated hate for his wife. Brittany Mahomes, née Matthews, has been with her husband since high school, married him last year, and has two children with him. A former college soccer player, Brittany is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a women’s team. She often posts about the team and also her own exercise advice to 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Brittany mostly flies under the radar until the NFL season begins. When the Chiefs do well, she soon becomes one of the most memed-about people on the internet. She has been called “ embarrassing ,” a “ banshee ,” and worse. On TikTok , haters pair footage of her with equally unpleasant insults.

Many people on the internet also hate the quarterback’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, a recent college grad whose antics — dancing behind his brother in post-game interviews and posting “embarrassing” TikToks — have seen him labeled “ thirsty ass. ” When the Chiefs lost in the playoffs last season, many cheered the “ elimination ” of Brittany and Jackson. When it was clear the team was headed to the Super Bowl this year, detractors rolled their eyes.

“I love how the internet comes together to dislike Brittany and Jackson Mahomes,” tweeted one person.

Anti-Mahomes content has spilled out of NFL-centric algorithms. When the Chiefs were eliminated in 2022, my TikTok FYP — which is usually full of baby humor and GRWM videos — was suddenly full of people making fun of Brittany Mahomes at an astonishing volume.

In one, a woman pretending to be Brittany is asked, why do so many hate the Chiefs because of you?

“This is a great question, and the answer is, that I am annoying,” she says .

And while many people equally dole out criticism of both Jackson and Brittany, disapproval of Brittany is usually much more biting and cruel. Snarky comments about her voice, personality, clothes, and appearance tend to have a misogynistic vibe, though just as many women are sharing their opinions about her as men.