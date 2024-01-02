Timothée Chalamet Appeared To Make The Cutest Reference To Kylie Jenner While Reflecting On ~That~ PDA-Heavy Appearance At Beyoncé’s Concert, And People Are Obsessed

Back in September, Timothée and Kylie were filmed shamelessly making out at Beyoncé’s star-studded birthday concert in LA.

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

If you cast your mind back to September, you’ll remember that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their first public appearance together as a rumored couple.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Up until this point, reports that Timothée and Kylie were dating had been swirling for months. And while neither party actually spoke out on the speculation, they made no effort to hide their affection for one another at Beyoncé’s birthday concert at the SoFi Stadium in LA.

the two kissing at a sports event
Gotham / GC Images

Timothée and Kylie shamelessly made out throughout the concert, with now-viral footage showing the pair situated in the arena’s VIP section.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Neither Kylie nor Timothée has publicly commented on their rumored romance since their steamy public debut, despite the fact that they’ve made several PDA-heavy appearances since.

Jeremy Chan / Getty Images

However, a couple of weeks ago, Timmy ended up seemingly making a super quick — yet eyebrow-raising — reference to Kylie during an interview.

he&#x27;s sitting in jeans and a t-shirt during a late night interview
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Chatting with MTV last month, Timothée was asked to reflect on his “best concert experience of 2023.”

Alberto Rodriguez / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Interestingly, at first, Timmy seemed to forget that he’d attended Beyoncé’s star-studded concert in September, telling the interviewer, “I don't know if I went to any concerts in 2023.”

him sitting in a chair across from the interviewer
MTV / Via youtube.com

Whether or not he was playing coy, Timothée was quickly reminded of his memorable appearance at Beyoncé’s show, with the reporter replying, “You went to Beyoncé.”

MTV / Via youtube.com

Timmy immediately giggled and said, “Oh, yes yes yes. That was great.” He then hastily added, “Hard to be present,” all while displaying a huge grin on his face.

the two laughing during the interview
MTV / Via youtube.com

Timothée then proceeded to discuss the concert in a little more detail, though made no further apparent references to Kylie.

closeup of him in a velvet suit
Karwai Tang / WireImage

However, fans quickly caught on to his cheeky remark, and took to social media to discuss the apparent Kylie reference.

closeup of her
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“I assume that he meant he was distracted during the show bcs of Kylie being there,” one Reddit user said of Timmy’s comment.

“This was cute! ‘Hard to be present’ at the concert. I really like him and Kylie together,” said another.

Over on TikTok, more users speculated that Timmy had been joking about being distracted by his and Kylie's PDA. Meanwhile, some people guessed that Timothée had been referring to the heaps of “public attention” that their appearance garnered.

Gotham / GC Images

“I assumed it was less about Kylie being there and more with the public attention their outing was getting,” someone speculated.

kylie smiling and grabbing his face at an event
Gotham / GC Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer