Timothée Chalamet Appeared To Make The Cutest Reference To Kylie Jenner While Reflecting On ~That~ PDA-Heavy Appearance At Beyoncé’s Concert, And People Are Obsessed

If you cast your mind back to September, you’ll remember that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their first public appearance together as a rumored couple.
Up until this point, reports that Timothée and Kylie were dating had been swirling for months. And while neither party actually spoke out on the speculation, they made no effort to hide their affection for one another at Beyoncé’s birthday concert at the SoFi Stadium in LA.
Timothée and Kylie shamelessly made out throughout the concert, with now-viral footage showing the pair situated in the arena’s VIP section.
Neither Kylie nor Timothée has publicly commented on their rumored romance since their steamy public debut, despite the fact that they’ve made several PDA-heavy appearances since.
However, a couple of weeks ago, Timmy ended up seemingly making a super quick — yet eyebrow-raising — reference to Kylie during an interview.
Chatting with MTV last month, Timothée was asked to reflect on his “best concert experience of 2023.”
Interestingly, at first, Timmy seemed to forget that he’d attended Beyoncé’s star-studded concert in September, telling the interviewer, “I don't know if I went to any concerts in 2023.”
Whether or not he was playing coy, Timothée was quickly reminded of his memorable appearance at Beyoncé’s show, with the reporter replying, “You went to Beyoncé.”
Timmy immediately giggled and said, “Oh, yes yes yes. That was great.” He then hastily added, “Hard to be present,” all while displaying a huge grin on his face.
Timothée then proceeded to discuss the concert in a little more detail, though made no further apparent references to Kylie.
However, fans quickly caught on to his cheeky remark, and took to social media to discuss the apparent Kylie reference.
“I assume that he meant he was distracted during the show bcs of Kylie being there,” one Reddit user said of Timmy’s comment.
“This was cute! ‘Hard to be present’ at the concert. I really like him and Kylie together,” said another.