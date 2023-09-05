Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Just Made Their First Public Outing At A Beyoncé Concert After Months Of Speculation About Their Rumored Relationship

“Maybe it’s just that my conception of Chalamet is still stuck in ‘Kyle from Lady Bird’ mode, leading me to have a difficult time believing he’d be dating someone so Jenna Walton-coded instead of a girl who hews closer to the Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson weird-girl mold, but I just... don’t entirely buy it,” the author wrote, making reference to one of Timothée's critically acclaimed movie performances.