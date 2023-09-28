Sharon Osbourne Detailed All The Horrific Side Effects She’s Experienced Since Using Ozempic For Weight Loss And Revealed She Now Goes “At Least 3 Days A Week” Without Eating Anything

“That's why I keep saying you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it's not right.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed Staff

Sharon Osbourne is the latest celebrity to speak out about their use of Ozempic.

Close-up of Sharon at a media event
Katja Ogrin / Getty Images

For those who don’t know, Ozempic is a drug that has been approved by the FDA to help lower blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes. It can also be prescribed to help reduce the risk of heart attacks or strokes in adults with heart disease.

Close-up of Sharon opening a door
Joce Jfizzy / GC Images

Ozempic has not been approved by the FDA for chronic weight management. However, over the past year, it has become increasingly popular for weight loss in the celebrity space.

Close-up of Amy Schumer
NBC / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

Amy Schumer, Oprah Winfrey, and Chelsea Handler are just a handful of the public figures who’ve openly condemned the use of Ozempic for weight loss in recent months.

Close-up of Oprah sitting onstage
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

And now Sharon Osbourne is entering the conversation as well to warn people about her experience using the drug.

Close-up of Sharon sitting at a table
Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Sitting down for an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored last week, Sharon — who was joined by her family — opened up about losing far more weight than she intended while using Ozempic.

Close-up of Sharon in a coat walking on the street
Bg002 / GC Images

“You can't stay on it forever. I lost 42 pounds now and it's just enough,” she said. “I didn't actually want to go this thin, but it just happened, and I’ll probably put it all on again soon.”

Close-up of Sharon at a media event
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Sharon went on to detail the side effects she experienced while taking the drug.

Close-up of Sharon walking with other people and holding a phone
Rb / GC Images

“At first, I mean, you feel nauseous,” she said. “You don't throw up physically, but you've got that feeling. It was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time.”

Close-up of Sharon walking with other people
Rb / GC Images

“You get very thirsty and you don't want to eat. That's it,” she continued before urging “younger people” to stay away from the drug altogether.

Close-up of Sharon wearing a shirt and print bottoms
Rb / GC Images

“That's why I keep saying you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it's not right,” she said.

Close-up of Sharon holding a phone and wearing a coat with a verdant background
Hgl / GC Images

Her comments come shortly after Sharon revealed on her family's podcast that her use of Ozempic has drastically affected her appetite — to the point where she sometimes goes days without eating anything.

Close-up of Sharon wearing a pin-striped jacket, blouse, and a long pearl necklace
Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

After her son, Jack, said that the world would “descend into chaos” if people went without eating for three days, Sharon replied, “God, I do that every week.”

Close-up of Sharon on the street in a shirt and pants and holding a beverage
Mega / GC Images

She added, “At least three days without eating.”

Close-up of Sharon at a media event
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Elsewhere on Piers's show, Sharon also revealed that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has called out her weight loss.

Close-up of Sharon and Ozzy at a media event
Axelle / FilmMagic

“Ozzy’s having a go at me because he says I look like Mrs. Reagan. He calls me Nancy Reagan all the time. So it's just time to stop,” she said with a laugh.

Close-up of Sharon seated and wearing headphones in front of a microphone
Rich Fury / Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer