Here’s How YouTuber Ruby Franke’s Son Reacted To Her Being Sentenced For Felony Child Abuse

In the courtroom, Ruby tearfully addressed her kids as she recalled her “distorted version of reality.”

“For the past four years, I’ve chosen to follow counsel and guidance that has led me into a dark delusion,” she said. “My distorted version of reality went largely unchecked as I would isolate from anyone who challenged me.”

“To my babies, you are a part of me. I believed dark was light and right was wrong. I would do anything in this world for you. I took from you all that was soft, and safe, and good,” she added.