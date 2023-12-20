Ruby purportedly tried to convince the little boy that he was “evil” and “possessed,” and that he needed to repent and “willingly be obedient” in order to avoid the “necessary” punishments. The agreement also states that the child was told “that what was being done to him were acts of love.”

Ruby also reportedly admitted to physically abusing her 9-year-old daughter, who, according to the plea agreement, was also “isolated and forced to do physical tasks,” “denied food and water,” and repeatedly told she was “evil and possessed.” Ruby caused both children “severe emotional harm,” the agreement states.