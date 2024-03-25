Here’s A Roundup Of All The Disturbing New Evidence Released From Parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke’s Case After She Was Charged With Felony Child Abuse

When the neighbor asks what’s going on, Ruby’s son states that it’s “personal business.” The neighbor goes on to question the child further about his well-being, later noting that he could smell the flesh from his wounds. The child also had no shoes on, and purportedly wore a ragged top that had bloodstains on it.

The neighbor ultimately contacts the police, with the audio recording of the phone call being released for the first time. “I just had a 12-year-old boy show up at my front door asking for help … He’s emaciated, he’s got tape around his legs, he’s hungry, and he’s thirsty,” the man says.

He goes on to detail that the boy came from Jodi Hildebrandt’s home, noting that there have been issues at her house before. Meanwhile, another neighbor, seemingly from the same house, can be seen offering the little boy food and comforting him before emergency services personnel arrive.