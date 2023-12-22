Rihanna Made A Surprising Revelation About Her Iconic Pregnancy Announcement At The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, And It’s Left People Super Confused

Earlier this year in February, Rihanna made her iconic return to the stage by performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.
And one of the biggest takeaways of her performance was the fact that she oh-so-casually unveiled a baby bump!
Wearing a tight, red outfit with her jumper zipped up to just below her stomach, Rihanna made no attempt to hide her bump on stage, even rubbing her belly at the beginning of her performance.
Less than a year prior, in May 2022, Rihanna had welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky. And so, fans were left surprised when she revealed that she was pregnant for a second time at the show.
But it turns out that Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal might not have been entirely planned.
Speaking with Access Hollywood this week, the Fenty mogul revealed that she hadn’t actually planned on sharing her pregnancy with the world at the Super Bowl, and was only forced to do so after finding out that her clothes didn’t quite fit her.
“My jumper couldn’t zip up!” she shared. “No one knew I was pregnant. I just told myself, ‘Just make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the undergarment was stretchy, and [the bottom of the jumper] was baggy, but you know, the zip! It just stopped right there! So it had to be what it had to be.”
Well, Rihanna’s latest comments have since left fans a little confused, given that prior to her Super Bowl performance, she’d seemingly hinted at the pregnancy reveal.
When asked if she’d be bringing any special guests to join her on stage during a Super Bowl press interview, Rihanna said, “I’m thinking about bringing someone.”
After seeing that Rihanna didn’t bring any artists out on stage to perform with her, many fans interpreted her remark about “bringing someone” as a reference to her baby.
With this in mind now, one Instagram user wrote, “I love her DOWNN, but I do recall her saying she had a Surprise Guest for the show.. and last time i checked, she was the only one that performed.” Another person added, “So who was the special guest then?”
Elsewhere, fans questioned why Rihanna didn’t wear a different outfit if she hadn’t planned on sharing her pregnancy news with the world at the time.
“Acting like she can't afford a bigger jumper,” one person quipped. “There wasn’t a fitting?” someone else questioned.
However, some people went on to point out that the fittings for the Super Bowl performance had likely been taken far in advance, and Rihanna’s body could’ve changed a lot over that time.
“She might have grown between fittings,” one person wrote. “She’s just saying she couldn’t zip her fit up because they plan their attire months in advance. But her body was showing too much so she had to pretty much reveal her pregnancy at that point,” another person added.