By
Kelsey Weekman
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Rihanna has been busy running a beauty empire, having a baby, and generally being perfect. She graciously granted us a medley of her biggest hits during the Super Bowl halftime show, and — wait, did she just hard-launch a baby bump?!?!

TIGHT PUSSY GYAL CALM DOWN YOURSELF☭ @doitcurve

ASAP ROCKY GET A JOB!!!! https://t.co/2eb0O21QBZ

Twitter: @doitcurve

Let's back up. Anticipation for another RiRi performance has been building for the last five years, and her fans were pumped to see her back.

tia @cursedhive

seeing rihanna holding a mic instead of a matte foundation oh we used to pray for times like this

Twitter: @cursedhive

She opened with "Bitch Better Have My Money," as she was destined to do at the helm of one of the highest-profile gigs there is (even if the star performers during a Super Bowl halftime show don't get a fee themselves). At one point, she touched up her Fenty Beauty makeup.

HEEDlE @heyheedie

bitch better have my money off the rip?!?! okay rihanna!!

Twitter: @heyheedie
Ɔbaasima Victoria 🤍 @toriious

Rihanna knows how to brand her business and announce her pregnancy at the same time! A Queen!! 😩🙌🏾🤍

Twitter: @toriious

Rihanna's low-key dance moves were complemented by powerhouse vocals as she sang from a platform (very high) that was lowered to the ground.

Ed Zitron @edzitron

Get DOWN from there you are going to break your NECK. Rihanna get DOWN here this instant

Twitter: @edzitron
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show…

Twitter: @nfl_memes

She was surrounded by a swarm of dancers in white baggy clothes as she sang through nearly a decade of hits, including "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," and "Umbrella."

Elamin Abdelmahmoud @elamin88

One thing Rihanna is gonna do is remind you that she has been supplying hits since day one

Twitter: @elamin88
B.W. Carlin @BaileyCarlin

White blood cells showing up to help the body fight infection and other disease

Twitter: @baileycarlin

The superstar, who gave birth to her first child in May 2022, didn't hint at new music or a world tour.

She appeared to rub a baby bump during the show, and a representative for Rihanna confirmed to the Associated Press that the singer is, indeed, pregnant with her second child.

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Rihanna held the stage without any help from the guest appearances that are typical for a halftime show — no Drake or A$AP Rocky as fans speculated ahead of the show.

Sharlee Rose Edwards @SharleeEdwards

So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin #SuperBowl

Twitter: @sharleeedwards
Meech @MediumSizeMeech

If Rihanna REALLY wanted to do sumn, she woulda made Tom Holland come out and perform the Umbrella choreo #SuperBowlLVII

Twitter: @mediumsizemeech

At the end of the night, Rihanna, clad in a puffy red coat, ascended back into the heavens above the field.

Sorry, Tom Holland, but it seems like a fetus was the special guest Rihanna hinted at. Or maybe she was trolling us on that front, as she's known to do — we're still waiting for that reggae album!

But hey, it's Rihanna. We'll take what we can get.

Blake Moore @bmoore1294

Baby Fenty running to block a new Rihanna album and tour

Twitter: @bmoore1294

Correction: Super Bowl headliners do not receive an appearance fee for performing at the halftime show. An earlier version of this post said the gig was paid.

