Pamela Anderson Revealed That Her Sons Were Initially “Horrified” When She Decided To Ditch Her Glam Team And Go Makeup-Free

In September, Pamela Anderson sparked worldwide praise after making the decision to attend Paris Fashion Week totally makeup-free.
Despite previously attending public events in her signature glam, Pamela, 56, proudly sat front row at multiple fashion shows in more simple attire and without an inch of makeup on her face — a decision that she said came naturally to her.
“I don't know, something just kind of came over me,” she told Vogue France at the time. “I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, I don't want to compete with the clothes. I'm not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it's just freedom. It's a release,” she said.
“My mom always told me, ‘At some point in your life, you're not gonna want to wear makeup on your skin.’ And she’s right,” she added.
Pamela’s choice to go makeup-free sparked a heap of praise not just from fans but also from fellow celebrities, with the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Jamie Lee Curtis publicly voicing their support for the Baywatch alum.
Now reflecting on the viral moment during a new interview, Pamela has revealed that while she was super keen to go makeup-free, some of her nearest and dearest initially weren’t quite on board.
Speaking with Highsnobiety last week, Pamela revealed that her agents and her sons — Brandon Thomas, 27, and Dylan Jagger, 26, whom she shares with her ex Tommy Lee and has a super-close relationship with — were “horrified” when they learned she was ditching her glam.
“My boys were like, ‘Mom, you must have a glam team.’ And my agents were like, ‘You have to have a glam team! Where’s the stylist?’” Pamela recalled.
“I go, ‘I know how to put a dress on myself. I don’t need someone buttoning up my blouse. I got this.’ And they were just horrified,” said Pamela, who has since attended multiple public events without any makeup on.
Pamela’s revelation comes four months after she admitted that she had no idea her no-makeup moment would go as viral as it did.
Speaking with People magazine in November, Pamela said, “I really didn't know anyone would notice it, but I'm glad it became a positive message,” before going on to note that she finds it “very freeing” to be “comfortable” in her own skin.
“I call it life-ing, not aging,” she said. “Chasing youth is futile. All we can do is embrace who we are at the moment we are in and be OK with where our feet stand right now.”
Pamela continued, “I don't have to be cool anymore. I can just be me. It's very freeing to be comfortable in your own skin.”